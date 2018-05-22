Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to report raising $1.2M in a month, with more than $9M in the bank

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford will report Tuesday that they raised more than $1 million in about a month this spring, bringing their campaign cash total to more than $9 million — far more than their Democratic challengers.

Hogan campaign chairman Tom Kelso said in a memo that the govenor and Rutherford raised $1.2 million between April 10 and May 15, a total he called “an incredible fundraising accomplishment.”

Kelso contrasted the amount of cash the Hogan campaign has on hand with a lesser total held by former Democratic Gov. Martin O’Malley and his Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown in their re-election campaign.

“More importantly, our cash on hand stands at more than $9 million — nearly twice as much as Governor O’Malley and Lt. Governor Brown’s combined balance in their correlating pre-primary report in August 2010,” Kelso wrote.

The Republican governor’s campaign funds are expected to dwarf those of his seven major Democratic challengers, who were required to report fundraising totals by Tuesday before midnight. In January, the previous time candidates had to file campaign finance reports, Hogan had more cash on hand than all of his Democratic opponents combined.

Hogan’s best-financed opponent, Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamentez, died suddenly this month and has been replaced by his running mate Valerie Ervin, a former member of the Montgomery County Council.

It appears that Ervin will not be able to access that war chest, because it was held in an account belonging only to Kamenetz. Ervin reported $164,000 on hand Tuesday.

Due to limited funds, only two Democratic hopefuls — former national NAACP president Ben Jealous and lawyer Jim Shea — have begun paying for broadast television ads in the Baltimore market.

“The governor’s prospective opponents are failing to garner any real support or enthusiasm and are now quickly burning through their cash on hand as they compete for their party’s nomination,” Kelso wrote.

Kelso said that the majority of Hogan donors are Marylanders.

“Out of over 25,000 unique donors, 94 percent are Maryland residents,” he wrote. “In addition, nearly 70 percent of our donors are small-dollar-donors who contributed $250 or less — a remarkable sign of the grassroots support and enthusiasm your reelection and our organization continues to enjoy.”

In January, Hogan also reported more than 100 donations from individuals and businesses who gave the maximum amount allowable by law — $6,000 — including many business executives from across the state. New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s brother Todd gave Hogan the maximum contribution, as did Howard Research and Development, the company that helped build Columbia.

Perhaps his highest-profile donor was Kansas-based Koch Industries, run by Charles and David Koch, the billionaire conservative financiers.

