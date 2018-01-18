By the numbers: 2018 Maryland election campaign finances

The latest round of financial disclosure reports for candidates seeking public office in Maryland were submitted Wednesday, revealing more about some of the key races to watch this year.
The primary election is slated for June 26, with early voting open June 14-21. The general election is set for Nov. 6.
Among the key races: Maryland Governor, Baltimore City State’s Attorney and Baltimore County Executive.
We break down the financials reported by the candidates as of Jan. 18 below.
|Candidate
|Cash on hand
|Raised
|Vignarajah
|$412,000
|$175,000
|Mosby
|$284,000
|$330,000
|Bates
|$184,000
|$250,000
|Candidate
|Cash on hand
|Raised
|Hogan
|$9,030,000
|$5,400,000
|Kamenetz
|$2,000,000
|$1,060,000
|Shea
|$1,300,000
|$2,000,000
|Baker
|$695,000
|$1,050,000
|Jealous
|$643,000
|$1,500,000
|Ross
|$440,000
|$1,000,000
|Vignarajah
|$410,000
|$335,000
|Madaleno
|$193,000
|$439,000
|Jaffe
|N/A
|N/A
|Candidate
|Cash on hand
|Raised
|Brochin
|$765,000
|$381,000
|Almond
|$616,000
|$403,000
|Olszewski
|$505,000
|$337,000
|Redmer
|$122,000
|$189,000
|McDonough
|$20,000
|$72,000