By the numbers: 2018 Maryland election campaign finances

The latest round of financial disclosure reports for candidates seeking public office in Maryland were submitted Wednesday, revealing more about some of the key races to watch this year.

The primary election is slated for June 26, with early voting open June 14-21. The general election is set for Nov. 6.

We break down the financials reported by the candidates as of Jan. 18 below.

Baltimore City State's Attorney
Candidate Cash on hand Raised
Vignarajah $412,000 $175,000
Mosby $284,000 $330,000
Bates $184,000 $250,000
Governor
Candidate Cash on hand Raised
Hogan $9,030,000 $5,400,000
Kamenetz $2,000,000 $1,060,000
Shea $1,300,000 $2,000,000
Baker $695,000 $1,050,000
Jealous $643,000 $1,500,000
Ross $440,000 $1,000,000
Vignarajah $410,000 $335,000
Madaleno $193,000 $439,000
Jaffe N/A N/A
Baltimore County Executive
Candidate Cash on hand Raised
Brochin $765,000 $381,000
Almond $616,000 $403,000
Olszewski $505,000 $337,000
Redmer $122,000 $189,000
McDonough $20,000 $72,000
