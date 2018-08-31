Gov. Larry Hogan isn't the only Maryland candidate with more campaign cash than Ben Jealous

In Maryland, where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-to-1, the Democratic candidate for governor trails not only the Republican incumbent in campaign cash, but also several county-level candidates — including other Republicans.

Heading into Labor Day weekend, Gov. Larry Hogan and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford reported having more than $9.4 million in campaign funds, compared with about $386,000 reported by Ben Jealous and running mate Susan W. Turnbull.

Without counting Turnbull’s fundraising, Jealous has about $265,000 on hand — less cash on hand than several county-level candidates, led by Republican County Executives Steve Schuh of Anne Arundel County and Allan Kittleman of Howard County. Democrats Steuart Pittman and Calvin Ball are challenging Schuh and Kittleman for their respective seats this fall.

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has outraised Jealous as well, with $304,000 in hand. John Olszewski Jr., opposing Al Redmer in the Baltimore County executive race, has also raised more than the Democratic gubernatorial hopeful, with $360,000 on hand.

Turning to other statewide candidates, Comptroller Peter Franchot and Attorney General Brian Frosh both have over $1 million on hand. Franchot is running unopposed.

Other Maryland officer holders leading Jealous: State Senate President Thomas V. “Mike” Miller, Baltimore City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young, Baltimore City Councilman David Marks, and State Sen. Jim Mathias, with $665,000, $572,000, $273,000 and $269,000 on hand, respectively.