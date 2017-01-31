Law on loud parties may be expanded in Towson
News Maryland Politics

How Maryland senators are voting on Trump's cabinet picks

John Fritze
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun
How Maryland senators are voting on Trump's cabinet picks.

The Republican-controlled Senate is beginning to confirm President Donald Trump's cabinet nominees. Here is a look at how Maryland's two senators — both Democrats — have voted on those appointments.

Sen. Ben Cardin (D)

James Mattis, Defense: Yes

John Kelly, Homeland Security: Yes

Mike Pompeo, Central Intelligence Agency: No

Nikki Haley, United Nations: Yes

Elaine Chao, Transportation: Yes

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D)

James Mattis, Defense: Yes

John Kelly, Homeland Security: No

Mike Pompeo, Central Intelligence Agency: No

Nikki Haley, United Nations: Yes

Elaine Chao, Transportation: Yes

john.fritze@baltsun.com

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
48°