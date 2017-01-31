How Maryland senators are voting on Trump's cabinet picks.

The Republican-controlled Senate is beginning to confirm President Donald Trump's cabinet nominees. Here is a look at how Maryland's two senators — both Democrats — have voted on those appointments.
Sen. Ben Cardin (D)
James Mattis, Defense: Yes
John Kelly, Homeland Security: Yes
Mike Pompeo, Central Intelligence Agency: No
Nikki Haley, United Nations: Yes
Elaine Chao, Transportation: Yes
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D)
James Mattis, Defense: Yes
John Kelly, Homeland Security: No
Mike Pompeo, Central Intelligence Agency: No
Nikki Haley, United Nations: Yes
Elaine Chao, Transportation: Yes