Anthony Brown skipping Donald Trump inauguration following John Lewis criticism

Rep. Anthony G. Brown on Monday became the first Maryland congressman to say he will not attend the inauguration of Donald J. Trump, pointing to the president-elect's Twitter attack on a congressman and civil rights activist.

Brown announced his decision in a tweet of his own, joining a growing number of Democrats planning to be somewhere else when Trump takes the oath of office on Friday.

He indicated his decision to skip the inauguration is a response to insults Trump directed at Rep. John Lewis, a Georgia Democrat and civil rights activist who was a Freedom Rider.

Lewis questioned the legitimacy of Trump's presidency during an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press."

Trump responded to Lewis' comments Sunday by criticizing the congressman's performance in office, saying he was "all talk, talk, talk — no action or results."

"Skipping Inauguration.@RepJohnLewis a civil rights hero. Enormous responsibility to be POTUS.I respect the office, can't tolerate disrespect," Brown tweeted.

The former lieutenant governor was elected in November to represent a district that mostly falls within Prince George's County. It also includes a swath of Anne Arundel County.

