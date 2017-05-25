Criticism of Maryland brewery bill mounts as industry awaits Hogan's decision

As Gov. Larry Hogan holds what is likely his final bill-signing ceremony this year, many in the liquor industry are watching to see if he allows a bill that would change the rules for Maryland breweries to become law.

The bill, passed in the final days of the General Assembly session following a lengthy and messy debate, remains controversial. It's not among the legislation Hogan plans to sign Thursday, and the Republican governor has not signaled what his plans are.

If approved, the new rules would allow a Guinness brewery to open in Relay and quadruple the amount of beer that craft brewers can serve in their taprooms. And they could seek permission to serve even more — but only if they first sell that beer to a distributor, then buy it back.

That arrangement has rankled some officials, who see it as an unusual giveaway to the state's beer distributors.

"Think about this: You have to sell your beer and then buy it back," said Del. Robin Grammer, a Republican who has two craft breweries in his eastern Baltimore County district. "What century do we live in here?

The demand for pumpkin-spice beers has only grown with time, according to Maryland brewers.

"It is a measure aimed completely to pull the profit off of one person and give it to the next."

Under current law, production breweries are limited to selling 500 barrels of beer per year to customers who visit their on-site taprooms. Diageo, the international liquor giant that owns Guinness, estimated that equals 124,000 pints — enough to serve a pint to only half of the customers they expect to draw.

The company came into the legislative session asking permission to serve 5,000 barrels of beer a year. In the end, lawmakers approved allowing all breweries to sell up to 2,000 barrels of beer — nearly 500,000 pints. They can ask permission to sell an additional 1,000 barrels of beer, provided they buy it from a wholesaler.

That doesn't make much sense to Comptroller Peter Franchot, the state's alcohol regulator.

"Why didn't they just write a check to the distributors?" said Franchot, a Democrat who has roundly criticized the bill and launched his own task force to examine beer industry reforms.

Betty Buck, of Buck Distributing, is past president of the Maryland Beer Wholesalers Association. She said the buy-back provision isn't to protect distributors' bottom line — it's to ensure that giant companies like Diageo don't take over the market. She said there's a pattern of major beer corporations buying up smaller breweries in order to operate multiple taprooms and push their product.

"They are dismantling the whole state's liquor laws," Buck said. "We have to be careful what happens today with folks like Diageo."

Diageo said it would not comment on the bill until Hogan announces whether he will allow it to become law without his signature or issue a veto.

Kevin Atticks, of the Brewers Association of Maryland, said the buy-back provision would not affect most of the craft brewers his association represents, because they don't have that level of demand in their taprooms.

"There will be some breweries that will reach that fairly quickly and a good number beyond that who will never be to that scale," he said.

Atticks is more concerned about parts of the bill that restrict the hours of new breweries. Still, he stands by the compromise bill as acceptable, for now.

"No one in any of the industries loves the entirety of [the bill], but it provides a path for Guinness. It provides some new benefits to the breweries of Maryland and, if signed, the challenges that the industry will face because of the passage of [the bill] will need to be addressed in future sessions," he said.

Atticks said he thinks that if the Guinness project wasn't hanging in the balance, the various segments of the liquor industry and lawmakers could have produced a better bill.

But Del. Dereck Davis, who chairs the House of Delegates committee that reviews liquor bills, said if it weren't for Diageo's Guinness project, there would have been no brewery legislation passed this year. Diageo is expected to inveest $50 million and create 70 jobs with the brewery, turning it into a tourist destination.

"Had there been no Diageo, we wouldn't be discussing this bill," he said.

Maryland's local breweries haven't established that they need new rules, Davis said. None were approaching the limit of selling 500 barrels of beer in their taprooms, he said.

"I see it all the time: Folks want as few restrictions as possible in all industries," said Davis, a Prince George's Democrat. "They saw this as an opportunity to get rid of the cap altogether, even though they were nowhere near the cap."

Sen. Ed Kasemeyer, whose district includes the proposed Guinness brewery, called the bill a win for the whole state — but an imperfect one.

"I don't think it's what everybody wanted, but at that moment in time, the brewers and the people who own bars and taverns were together in agreement with what was in the bill," said Kasemeyer, a Democrat who played a key role in negotiating final details of the bill.

Franchot said the debate exposed broader problems with how beer is regulated in Maryland. What started as "a common-sense request" to sell more beer ended up as a bill that Franchot says jeopardizes the growth in the beer industry overall.

"There has been significant damage done to the state's reputation as a place for craft brewers to locate," Franchot said.

He said Virginia officials have been courting Maryland breweries to move south due to the state's "unforced error" in passing a bad bill.

Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore said that's true.

After watching Maryland's struggle over the brewery legislation and hearing craft brewers' frustration, Haymore and his staff started talking up the commonwealth's pro-business and pro-beer laws.

Haymore said he's talked with about five to 10 Maryland brewers and entrepreneurs who have had second thoughts. None yet have agreed to move to Virginia.

"The outreach to Maryland breweries is a natural part of our recruitment efforts," Haymore said. "Was there additional outreach made because of the legislation? Yes. You don't ignore the calls we received from principals in the Maryland industry when something was going on."

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter