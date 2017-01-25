Baltimore education advocate said to become White House advisor

Jason Botel, a Baltimore education advocate and former charter school leader, is being named a senior White House education advisor, according to political news site Politico.

Botel began his career as a Teach for America teacher in the Baltimore City public schools, and went on to found KIPP Ujima Village Academy, a charter school in West Baltimore. Under his direction as principal, the school became one of the highest achieving middle schools in the city.

In a tweet Tuesday night, Politico first reported that Botel was named to the position.

Botel could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

He was most recently executive director of MarylandCAN, an education advocacy group. His name has been recently removed from the MarylandCAN website, and his email reply says he is no longer employed by the organization.

This story will be updated.