Maryland official resigns from Trump voter fraud panel

Maryland's deputy Secretary of State has resigned from a controversial Trump administration panel probing alleged voter fraud in last year's presidential election.

Deputy Secretary of State Luis E. Borunda, a former Baltimore County school board member, informed the Hogan administration Monday that he resigned from Trump's Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, according to Hogan spokesman Doug Mayer.

Mayer said Borunda joined Trump's 15-member bipartisan panel "on his own," and was not appointed by the governor.

"He informed our office he has resigned from the commission," Mayer said. Borunda did not respond to a request for comment.

President Donald J. Trump created the commission with an executive order in May after alleging millions voted illegally for his opponent in the presidential election, Democrat Hillary Clinton. Trump has not offered evidence to back up his assertion.

Borunda's appointment prompted some head scratching in Maryland. Unlike in many other states, the Secretary of State's office in Maryland has no role in voter registration or the administration of elections.

lbroadwater@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lukebroadwater