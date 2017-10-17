N.J. Sen. Cory Booker endorses Ben Jealous for Maryland governor

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, considered a rising star in the Democratic Party, has endorsed former NAACP head Ben Jealous’s campaign to be Maryland’s next governor, Jealous aides announced.

Booker and Jealous will campaign together at an event in Prince George’s County Thursday afternoon.

Jealous has scooped up several endorsements from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, including the support of Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, for whom Jealous worked as a surrogate during the 2016 presidential primary.

In Maryland, Jealous has won support of Maryland Working Families, the advocacy group that pushed for paid sick leave, and Our Revolution Maryland, an organization founded by supporters of Sander’s failed presidential bid, among others.

Jealous is among eight Democrats hoping to unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

