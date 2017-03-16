Black caucus recommends no action on bail reform bills

The Maryland Legislative Black Caucus voted Thursday to recommend that the General Assembly take no action on any of the bail reform bills before it this year and let a landmark rule adopted by the state's high court take effect without alteration.

The narrow vote was a victory for Attorney General Brian E. Frosh and a setback for the bail bond industry, which has been supporting a bill in the Senate.

Supporters of the Court of Appeals rule, which instructs judges and commissioners not to set bail defendants can't afford, have not been pleased with the bill taking shape in a Senate committee. They contend the bill, portrayed by supporters as a compromise, would actually undo the rule.

The Caucus made its recommendation after an 18-13 vote that followed extensive debate. The caucus earlier rejected a motion to wait to see what the the Senate came up with before taking a position.

Del. Cheryl Glenn, the caucus chair, said letters would be sent to the Senate Judicial Proceedings and House Judiciary committees informing lawmakers that the Caucus prefers they take no action on bail.

The House and Senate are not required to abide by the Caucus recommendation, but the views of African-American lawmakers could have significant influence on the bail issue. Critics of the traditional bail system say poor defendants, many of them black, are most likely to be held in jail because the can't afford bail.

A key to the caucus vote was Del. Curt Anderson's decision to withdraw his support from the bill supported by the bail bond industry. The Baltimore Democrat had been the bill's House sponsor.

After the vote, Frosh shook hands with Anderson and whispered "thank you."

Caption Mayor Pugh outlines vision for Baltimore with transition team members Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh outlines her vision for the city in a transition report developed since November. She was joined by members of her transition teams at a news conference at City Hall this month. (Yvonne Wenger / Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh outlines her vision for the city in a transition report developed since November. She was joined by members of her transition teams at a news conference at City Hall this month. (Yvonne Wenger / Baltimore Sun) Caption City Council members push for oversight of the Baltimore Police Department Councilman Brandon Scott and City Council President Bernard C. "Jack" Young push for legislation that would make the Baltimore Police Department a city agency, allowing the city council oversight over their budget, staffing and other issues. (Yvonne Wenger/Baltimore Sun video) Councilman Brandon Scott and City Council President Bernard C. "Jack" Young push for legislation that would make the Baltimore Police Department a city agency, allowing the city council oversight over their budget, staffing and other issues. (Yvonne Wenger/Baltimore Sun video)

Anderson said he put the bill in before the court issued the rule in early February. He said the rule, along with some of the trends reported by the courts since its adoption, had persuaded him that the legislature should hold off on any course changes.

Anderson said it was likely that he would withdraw his bill. Such a move would typically kill it in the House. But it was not clear whether that would be the final blow.

As of Thursday morning, the Senate committee had not approved any bill. It was still working on a proposal to combine various bills proposed by the Senate.

mdresser@baltsun.com

twitter.com/michaeltdresser