Maryland's black caucus calls for giving investigation of Del. Anderson time to finish

Maryland's Legislative Black Caucus on Thursday rejected calls for Del. Curt Anderson to drop off the November ballot over accusations of sexual misconduct, insisting that the General Assembly’s ethics investigators be given time to complete their work.

Anderson has faced pressure from some constituents in recent weeks to reject the nomination he won in the June 26 primary so that his party can name a replacement on the ballot before an Aug. 28 deadline.

The veteran Baltimore Democrat faces an investigation by the Joint Committee on Legislative Ethics into allegations ranging from inappropriate comments to sexual assault.

Del. Daryl Barnes, chairman of the caucus, rejected calls for the committee to expedite the investigation. The Prince George’s County Democrat said “all legislators are entitled to due process.”

The caucus, of which Anderson is a member, said it is not taking a position on his guilt or innocence. It said the investigation process requires “time to ensure a fair and just decision.” Anderson has denied the allegations and said he supports a full investigation.

The committee met behind closed doors Thursday morning. A spokeswoman for Speaker Michael E. Busch said she is not permitted to disclose what was discussed.

Anderson came in third in the Democratic primary contest for three House seats in the 43rd District. If he remains on the ballot, he will face fellow Democrats Del. Maggie McIntosh and Regina T. Boyce as well as the Green Party’s Bonnie Lane. No Republicans filed to run in the heavily Democratic district.

