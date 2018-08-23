Democrat Ben Jealous' Twitter account 'liked' anti-police tweet that mocked #BlueLivesMatter

The campaign of Ben Jealous, the Democratic candidate for Maryland governor, this week removed a “like” of a six-month-old tweet that characterized corrupt police officers in vulgar terms and mocked #BlueLivesMatter.

The campaign said the “like” from @BenJealous was an “accident” by a staffer and that the former president of the NAACP had “disavowed” it.

“This tweet was not liked by Ben and certainly doesn’t reflect his views on law enforcement,” Jealous campaign spokesman Kevin Harris said. “As Ben has said on several occasions, he values and respects law enforcement, including the several members of his own family who have worn the badge or are currently serving.”

But Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s campaign seized on the issue Thursday, the same day it announced that the statewide Fraternal Order of Police has endorsed his re-election bid.

“This sort of vulgar and divisive rhetoric is beyond troubling; it’s dangerous,” Hogan campaign spokesman Doug Mayer said in an email to The Baltimore Sun. “It’s outrageously unbecoming for a candidate for governor and an insult to the brave men and women in uniform who put their lives on the line every single day. Ben Jealous owes the law enforcement community an apology.”

The tweet in question dates to Feb. 2.

Twitter user @CaponeOFFICIAL retweeted a @BenJealous tweet that linked to an article about corrupt Baltimore police. The Jealous campaign’s tweet states, “Among the many reasons to end the failed war on the drugs is the way it has corrupted too many police officers.” The attached article from The Root included the mug shots of seven convicted Baltimore police officers.

@CaponeOFFICIAL, which has 22,600 followers, added vulgar commentary when retweeting the Jealous post.

“Yet people still believe cops are saints, and Freddie Gray killed himself,” the tweet states. “F--- #BlueLivesMatter and all these dirty [expletive] cops. You aren't a cop if you're dirty...you're a target to the criminal world. If you get killed...that’s on you.”

The tweet was liked by @BenJealous.

The person behind @CaponeOFFICIAL, whose name is listed only as “King” and who describes himself as a music promoter and photographer, did respond immediately to a Twitter message. The account connects to a YouTube channel called ILLite Society, which describes itself as “a brand based out of the MD/NY area” that provides “a platform for local artists to be heard, and help bring the culture from our area to the forefront.”

The Jealous campaign removed the “like” of the @CaponeOFFICIAL tweet Tuesday and said Thursday that Jealous had no knowledge of it.

“However, Ben's respect for law enforcement doesn’t mean he won’t speak out against the very small number of officers who dishonor their badges by engaging in corruption or excessive force against unarmed civilians,” Harris said in an email. “With violent crime up 10% and murders up 50% under Larry Hogan, we need a governor who has the courage to truly reform policing and ensure officers receive the pay and respect they deserve.”

The tweet emerged Thursday as Hogan’s team was announcing the endorsement of the 21,000-member state Fraternal Order of Police, which four years ago endorsed Democratic candidate Anthony Brown over Hogan.

Gene Ryan, president of Baltimore’s FOP Lodge 3, called the liking of the tweet by Jealous “outrageous.”

“It’s disgraceful,” Ryan said. “Police officers put their lives on the line every day. He likes a post that likes the idea of police officers being killed? It’s insulting.”

ddonovan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/dougdonovan