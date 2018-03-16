Beer reform taps out as Maryland House panel rejects Franchot brewery bill

The hopes of Maryland’s craft brewers for sweeping changes to the state’s beer laws were flattened Friday as a legislative committee rejected Comptroller Peter Franchot’s “Reform on Tap” initiative.

The House Economic Matters Committee, unhappy with Franchot’s bold venture into policy making, voted 17-4 against the Democratic comptroller’s bill. The panel then compounded the repudiation by passing a measure seeking to examine if the comptroller’s office should maintain its role as the state’s alcohol regulator.

The legislation Franchot sponsored would have freed Maryland’s brewers from a variety of restrictions in state liquor laws, including curbs on the amount of beer they can make and sell directly to the public. Those limits, while they rankle the state’s burgeoning brewing industry, have staunch defenders among other sectors of the alcoholic beverages industry.

A spokesman for Franchot could not be reached for comment.

In his public statements, Franchot portrayed himself as the champion of the little guy against entrenched liquor interests and their General Assembly allies. Franchot’s initiative won praise from his frequent ally, Gov. Larry Hogan, but the Republican chief executive stopped short of adopting it as his own.

While Franchot’s campaign won him praise from some brewers, it did not play well with lawmakers of either party who say the comptroller did not include them in his policy-making process. Democrats and Republicans on the House panel were united in rejecting his recommendations.

Del. Dereck Davis, chairman of the committee, decried the acrimonious tone of the debate over the bill.

“It’s been sort of like an us-against-them kind of thing,” the Prince George’s County Democrat said.

The panel also rejected a bill that would have rolled back gains the brewing industry made in legislation last year after its sponsor, Democratic Del. Talmadge Branch of Baltimore, withdrew it. Lawmakers privately conceded that bill, which Franchot held up as a threat to the craft brewing industry, was intended more as a message than a serious proposal.

The committee showed its displeasure with Franchot by unanimously approving a bill that would set up a task force to study whether the comptroller’s office should continue as the state’s regulator of the alcoholic beverage industry. If approved by the full House, that bill would go to the Senate.

Stephen Demzcuk, founder of the Baltimore beer company RavenBeer, called the Reform on Tap bill’s death “very disappointing.”

“It simply makes no sense not to support such a popular business model that all of our neighboring states have openly embraced, and are experiencing the rewards in having done so,” Demzcuk said. “The public truly wants a change in Maryland’s beer laws.”

Demzcuk said he suspected pressure from wholesalers and restaurant associations, opponents of Franchot’s bill, led to the decision.

“Many people are afraid of change,” he said. “We think a rising tide will lift all boats. They’re thinking the other way around, and it’s unfortunate.”

He believes the decision will hurt the state.

“I think it’s going to keep people away from Maryland,” Demzcuk said. “And it may even prevent other breweries from setting up [here].”

mdresser@baltsun.com

twitter.com/michaeltdresser