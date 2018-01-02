Opposition ready to fight Franchot proposals to ease regulation of brewers

Beer distributor Eric L. Best served as a member of Comptroller Peter Franchot’s “Reform on Tap” task force that recently recommended sweeping changes to Maryland’s laws regulating breweries. He said he thought he could be “part of the solution.”

Now he is gearing up to fight those recommendations when they come to the General Assembly in the form of legislation. Best, vice president of the Maryland Beer Wholesalers Association, contends that the process used to develop the plan was “dysfunctional” and that the comptroller’s office was “steering toward a predetermined goal” to favor one segment of the beer industry over others.

“I think the task force was a platform to say they included all industry stakeholders,” Best said. He called the recommendations, which were not voted upon by the task force, “absolutely a fait accompli.”

Best, general manager of Bob Hall LLC in Upper Marlboro, is part of a diverse coalition mobilizing against Franchot’s effort to free the craft brewing industry from many of the restrictions that affect it. The coalition includes not only wholesalers and retailers but public health advocates who were dismayed over their exclusion from the task force.

The developing opposition threatens to derail Franchot’s goals when lawmakers gather for the 90-day session that begins Jan. 10.

Some leading legislators are already suspicious of the comptroller’s efforts, believing his advocacy for one industry sector conflicts with his role as regulator. And Franchot’s strained relationships with Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller and House Speaker Michael E. Busch, both fellow Democrats, won’t make it any easier to win passage of his proposals.

Franchot, however, says public opinion will force lawmakers to respond.

“This is the most potent, broad-based support for an issue that I’ve ever seen,” he said.

At issue is the structure of Maryland’s alcoholic beverage industry. Most beer, wine and liquor in Maryland is sold through a three-tier system — producer, wholesaler and retailer (including bars and restaurants) — that has been in effect since Prohibition. Brewers, like Maryland wineries before them — want the freedom to sell as much as they can directly to the public because it means greater profits. The wholesalers and retailers want to preserve a system that protects their business and, they contend, public safety and health.

The brewers won a qualified victory with passage of legislation last year that paved the way for Guinness to open its North American headquarters in Baltimore County and raised the amounts other beer makers can sell through their taprooms. But Franchot contends the law, which left both craft brewers and distributors unhappy, is more restrictive than those in surrounding staters and has hurt the state’s business image. He said the task force recommendations aim to repair that damage.

“It has everything to do with doing away with the anti-competitive and anti-consumer statutes and regulations that have been put in place over the years — not for public safety or the public interest but to protect the incumbents,” Franchot said.

The recommendations have yet to be drafted as a bill, but opponents are certain they won’t like what they’ll see when it’s released.

According to the comptroller’s office web page, the Reform on Tap Act of 2018 would undo a wide range of regulations affecting brewers, including all limits on production, taproom sales and over-the-counter sales. It would also make it easier to for microbreweries to obtain licenses and let smaller brewers sell an unlimited amount of their products without distributors.

Some believe the comptroller’s advocacy of the brewers’ interests has become overzealous.

During an interview in his office, Best brandished a copy of a City Paper article in which Franchot said “impediments” to brewers’ activities have “nothing do do with health and safety” and that those who contend otherwise are “lying.”

Best said he takes that comment personally. What the comptroller calls impediments, Best calls regulations.

“Anyone who says regulation isn’t important to alcohol denies the concern of excessive drinking,” he said. “Distributors have been called liars. That’s pretty harsh.”

Best emphatically opposes the comptroller’s recommendation that lawmakers remove all limits on direct, no-middle-man beer sales out of brewery taprooms — capped at 2,000 barrels a year under a law passed during the last legislative session.

“The words ‘unlimited’ and ‘alcohol regulation’ are incongruous,” he said. Best said that even with the 2,000-barrel cap, a brewer could sell 1,800 glasses of beer a day, 365 days a year, out of its taproom.

The struggle over beer laws in Maryland is often portrayed as a David-vs.-Goliath battle in which the powerful wholesale and retail liquor lobbies are cast as Goliath. But Best said his company is on the large end of the small-business spectrum.

Bob Hall, founded in 1933 upon the repeal of Prohibition, distributes beer — not wine, not hard liquor — in Prince George’s, Charles and Calvert counties. Best said it has 110 full-time and 15 seasonal employees, all paid well over the minimum wage.

Since he joined the family-owned firm in 1984, Best said, the business has grown from distributing about five brands to between 300 and 400 now. It represents giants such as Anheuser-Busch, maker of Budweiser, well-known international brands such as Guinness and Corona, and dozens of craft breweries, including Maryland’s Scorpion, Mully’s, Diamondback and Full Tilt. Best said the company’s sales come to about $77 million a year.

Best said he has great respect for the “first-class” enforcement division in the comptroller’s office, but he questioned Franchot’s advocacy for the brewery industry.

“I believe regulators should be regulators, and policymakers should make policy,” Best said.

As the beer wholesalers take their fight to Annapolis, they will have a staunch ally in the state’s retailers and tavern owners, represented by the Maryland State Licensed Beverage Association.

Jack Milani, the association’s legislative chairman and a member of Franchot’s task force, said he would have liked more input into the recommendations.

“The vast majority of the members of the task force were brewers,” he said. “In retrospect, I’m not real surprised.”

Brewers and craft beer advocates held about half of the positions on the 40-member task force, while the retail and wholesale segments had seven.

The recent trend in the beer industry has been for large international beer companies to acquire the more successful craft brewing operations. Milani, who owns Monaghan’s Pub in Woodlawn, said removing limits on what taprooms can sell “could open the doors for the big guys to come in here and become retailers.”