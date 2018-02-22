Maryland small brewers squaring off in Annapolis with alcohol industry

A year after Maryland lawmakers shepherded a beer industry compromise intended to help new breweries expand, the debate is beginning anew this week — and is looking as if it might devolve into a barroom brawl.

The first punches in the beer-fueled legislative fight could come in a House of Delegates committee room on Friday.

“There will be fireworks,” said Kevin Atticks, executive director of the Brewers Association of Maryland.

Comptroller Peter Franchot has rallied the state’s microbreweries and their customers to fight the regulations established last year that they say restrict craft brewers from growing. As the enforcer of state alcohol laws, Franchot is pitching a new set of even more sweeping reforms to remove limits set last year on beer production, taproom sales and distribution to bars and liquor stores.

Lawmakers and much of the rest of the state’s booze-related businesses — distributors, liquor stores and bars — have not responded kindly to Franchot’s proposal. They see the proposed loosening of restrictions on microbreweries as a threat to their businesses and have called for both measured policy changes as well as outright hostile proposals. One bill calls for stripping Franchot’s office of its responsibilities of regulating alcohol; another proposes undoing the reforms adopted last year.

Delegates are scheduled to hear more than a dozen alcohol-related bills, including Franchot’s “Reform on Tap” effort developed by an alcohol industry task force over the past nine months. In recent weeks, the comptroller has called on beer brewers and lovers to descend on Annapolisto try to help convince lawmakers of a need to act to help upstart breweries take advantage of a national surge in the craft beer business.

“The Maryland General Assembly will see the extent of the public support for reform in Maryland,” said Len Foxwell, Franchot’s chief of staff.

Maryland’s alcohol industry operates under a regulatory scheme that dates to prohibition. It promotes temperance through a three-tiered system that separates bars and liquor stores from beverage distributors. It also separates distributors from the brewers, vintners and distillers who make beer, wine and spirits. Industry advocates say the setup establishes checks and balances, with limits and regulations governing how much each segment can sell, transport or produce.

But Franchot and fellow beer lovers argue the system doesn’t fit the modern beer economy.

They say that without the massive advertising budgets of international beer brands, independent microbreweries like Baltimore’s Union Craft or Peabody Heights need to operate taprooms to reach customers, even though that circumvents the traditional roles of the industry’s traditional distribution and retail segments. They say that laws designed to protect Maryland distributors from potentially losing business with the likes of MillerCoors or Anheuser-Busch have the unintended consequence of minimizing incentives for those distributors to broaden the territory of microbrews.

Talk of beer reforms was sparked last year when Diageo, the maker of Guinness Irish stout, announced plans to open a brewery and taproom at its former whiskey bottling plant near Relay in southwestern Baltimore County. To secure the facility, and also with the input of Maryland-based brewers, the General Assembly approved legislation that quadrupled the amount of beer breweries can serve, to about half a million pints a year, and let them sell 50 percent more than that if they sold the additional beer to a wholesaler and then bought it back. As a compromise, the bill also limited operating hours for new taprooms.

The industry was on track to grow, or so it seemed to some. Gov. Larry Hogan and Franchot were quick to criticize the legislation as not doing enough to promote the state’s beer business.

Soon after that Hogan allowed the bill to become law without his signature, Franchot began exploring further changes. He convened a task force of mostly alcohol industry representatives in May, and unveiled his legislative proposal in November: It includes elimination of limits on beer production and taproom sales and expansion of small brewers’ ability to choose a distributor, or to distribute their beer themselves.

After hearing months of complaints about the compromise they helped secure last year, many House of Delegates members say they are peeved, if not downright angry, as Franchot and the beer industry approach asking for more changes.

Del. Talmadge Branch, a Baltimore Democrat, and Del. Dereck Davis, a Prince George’s County Democrat who chairs the House committee that will hear the beer legislation, have responded with snarky legislation to simply roll back most of the provisions adopted last year.

“We’ve heard all year about how awful it was,” Davis said of the policy. “We’ve felt really bad about it. … If you all were pleased with the way things were, we don’t want to cause you any pain, so we’re just putting things back to the way they were.”

Del. Benjamin Kramer, a Montgomery County Democrat, has proposed a task force to study whether the comptroller’s office “is the most appropriate agency to ensure the safety and welfare of the residents of Maryland.” He insists it isn’t a political move, but rather one that emphasizes the risks alcohol poses to public health, a factor critics say was not a priority in Franchot’s proposal but that lawmakers have a responsibility to balance against calls for economic growth.

“We are talking about a legal drug here,” Kramer said. “It would appear at face value that has been lost, evidently, from his perspective.”

Barbs have been traded in both directions. In a recent Facebook post, Franchot wrote that as bad as last year’s legislation was, Branch’s proposal is far worse, sending a message “that our state's government is hostile to our current and future craft brewers, and indifferent to the jobs, economic growth and neighborhood reinvestment they provide.”

In a letter published Monday in the Dorchester Banner, a Cambridge-based newspaper, Franchot criticized Kramer’s bill, while avoiding “giving this stunt too much dignity.” He also took aim at the more established beer distributors and other businesses that he says unfairly benefit from the state’s existing regulatory regime.