State audit faults Baltimore City Community College

A new state audit found the struggling Baltimore City Community College mismanaged resources, contracts and pay raises.

The audit highlighted eight areas of concern documented over three years ending in November 2016, ranging from potentially criminal activity in contracting to giving unjustified raises to senior managers.

The audit, released Monday, comes at a time of upheaval for the school. The General Assembly passed legislation earlier this year to revamp its leadership. In September, the school’s president and CEO Gordon F. May announced plans to retire next summer after four years at its helm.

May issued a statement late Monday “strongly” disputing some of the findings. He said the school already had discovered and addressed others before the audit was released — including firing the employees responsible for the contracting problems.

Among their findings, the state legislative auditors documented payments for phantom jobs, including a paid invoice for more than $21,000 in maintenance on a room and an HVAC system that do not exist.

Auditors have referred their findings to the criminal division of Maryland’s Attorney General’s Office for further investigation.

May said the school “will not stand for any criminal activity.”

“We believe in transparency and integrity,” he said. “That’s why BCCC addressed many of the State audit findings prior to the report’s publication.”

The audit findings comes as the school is trying to rebuild its reputation. Enrollment plummeted by 40 percent between 2010 and 2015. The school has the lowest graduation rate among Maryland’s community colleges. In 2014, the school’s accreditation was briefly in jeopardy.

State legislators say the community college’s leaders will be summoned to Annapolis to explain the audit’s findings.

“We're going to be following this very closely,” state Del. Maggie McIntosh said.

McIntosh, a Baltimore Democrat who chairs the Appropriations Committee, has been critical of falling standards at the school. “We’re going to get the leadership of the BCCC in a room and say, ‘what are these items? Are they in fact bogus rooms and bogus so forth?’”

The college also paid $3,900 to install four cell phone charging stations that were advertised to “mount securely to any flat surface within minutes,” auditors said, noting that the installation costs seemed wildly out out proportion with the scope of the job.

May said that the auditors “unfairly” criticized the school, and he would be happy to publicly refute the findings.

“I am always proud to speak on the record to defend BCCC's reputation,” he said.

Auditors said the community college did a poor job keeping track of equipment. It bought 40 brand new computers only to put them in storage and not use them for years. Other pieces of equipment could not be located at all.

The community college called the computer snafu an isolated incident. It said the computers would be put into use by the Thanksgiving break, and that the school would conduct a physical inventory of its assets to prevent it from happening again.

In another series of incidents, workers broke apart $420,000 worth of contracts in a way that allowed employees to circumvent a competitive bidding process that could have saved the school money. The community college agreed to use a different bidding process in the future.

The community college also handed out $129,250 in raises to four senior managers without proper written justification, auditors said. Three of those raises lacked required approval from the Board of Trustees.

In a written response to the audit, community college leaders said those raises did not require approval and that the pay raises were justified. Auditors responded that the school did not produce any records of that justification. The workers who received the raises were not identified in the audit.

In his statement, May said that the Board of Trustees is only required to approve his salary, and that the school’s pay raise procedures were followed in the other cases.

The auditors also faulted the school for leaving some IT systems with sensitive information vulnerable to a cyber attack. It also noted sloppy handling of checks at one of its campuses.

Auditors said these several of these problems had been pointed out to the college by a tip on its fraud hot-line, but Baltimore City Community College did not refer the allegations to authorities as they are required to do. The community college said they investigated the claims and disputed that they were not required to refer them.

Some of the problems noted in Monday’s audit first had been revealed in 2014, auditors said.

The General Assembly acted this year because state lawmakers were so concerned about the community college, bringing in former Baltimore Mayor Kurt Schmoke to head the school’s revamped board. The legislature also threatened to revoke state funding if the school does not substantially improve its graduation rates.

Although most community colleges in Maryland are financed and run by local governments, Baltimore City Community College is run by the state. Taxpayers spend about $40 million annually on the two-year school, which offers technical degrees and helps students transition into four-year schools.

Community college representatives noted that school has been making gains.

Last week, the college announced that 100 percent of its students in four health-related programs passed their licensure exams. They also announced that 48 percent of all their graduates in the 2015-2016 school year transferred to a four-year institution.

This fall, the college rolled out new courses, including textbook-free classes.

And Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has pitched a well-received, $1.5 million plan to give all city public high school graduates free tuition at Baltimore City Community College.

State auditors said 1,073 students are enrolled full time. More than 3,000 others are enrolled part time.

In an August interview with The Baltimore Sun, Schmoke referred to what he called “the horror stories of the last 20 years” at the community college.

McIntosh, who was a leading force behind the state legislation, noted that audit covers the same period of time that a state-run commission also was looking into problems at the school. She said many of those problems already are being addressed.