New ballots for Maryland election unlikely as state's sole paper supplier can't deliver in time

The paper ballot is a linchpin of democracy. By putting pen to paper hundreds of thousands of Maryland voters make choices that machines scan and tally, assigning victory in hundreds of local, state and federal offices.

In the upcoming primary elections, Maryland will use nearly 750 different variations of ballots tailored for each county, city and congressional district.

Yet the entire complex operation hinges on a single mill in upstate New York that produces the paper that is used to print the state’s ballots.

Now that a new candidate, Valerie Ervin, has entered the governor’s race, state election officials say that single source of paper has eliminated the most obvious solution — printing new ballots — to getting her name before voters.

New paper, officials say, would not arrive until the fourth week of June — the same week as the June 26 primary elections.

Nikki Charlson, Maryland’s deputy elections administrator, said adding a new candidate after ballots have already been printed is not a simple task. Sure, Charlson said, anyone can photocopy a $20 bill but that doesn’t mean it’s legal money. It’s the same for ballot paper.

“We can take it to Kinkos and make copies of it,” she said. “That doesn’t mean they’re going to get counted by the machines correctly.”

Ervin said the paper-mill issue is a paper-thin excuse.

“They’re grasping at straws at this point,” the Montgomery County Democrat said. “We live in a modern world. There are ways to ship paper … I’m waiting to see what other excuses they have.”

Since she joined the race last week, election officials have been rushing to determine how to let voters know they can cast ballots for Ervin and her lieutenant governor candidate, Marisol Johnson. Ervin decided to run after the gubernatorial campaign of her previous running mate, Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, ended with his sudden death on May 10.

The state elections board has proposed a plan to post notices in polling places that tell registered Democrats that all votes cast for Kamenetz, whose name appears on existing ballots, will be counted for Ervin.

Ervin said Wednesday night that she and her team have not made a decision about the state’s proposal. She has asked for an in-person meeting with elections officials to go over the details to “see if it’s even anything we can agree to.”

The former Montgomery County Councilwoman said she’s had conversations with attorneys “who believe we have solid grounds to stand on” to get her name on the ballot.

Charlson said the voting system relies on carefully calibrated printing to ensure there are no errors when the hand-marked, paper ballots are counted by machines. The printer the state uses produced ballots that the elections board has tested to make sure they work properly.

“There are very strict tolerances for ballot printing because you can’t afford to have mistakes,” Charlson said.

Then there’s the paper, which is manufactured by Memphis-based International Paper. The state ordered paper for 1.5 million ballots months ago from the company’s Ticonderoga, N.Y., paper mill.

“It’s not even paper you can just buy on the market,” Charlson said.

In December 2014, the Maryland Board of Public Works awarded a $28 million contract to Election Systems and Software to build the state’s new voting system. The company’s system requires the use of a unique paper it developed to work with its counting machines. It calls the paper “CountRight.”

The company says the paper is specially calibrated to have the right thickness, opacity, brightness, smoothness and weight to be read by the company’s machines.

“CountRight Ballot Stock MUST be used when printing for ES&S equipment,” the company says in one of its manuals. “ES&S understands the critical synergy required between the ballot paper, the ink on the paper, and the tabulator logic.”

A spokesman for International Paper declined to comment.

The gubernatorial primary is the most complicated election the state runs.

Charlson said preparing the ballot involves two dozen databases to produce 747 different ballots to represent each possible combination of offices and party affiliation at any given voter’s address.

She said officials might be able to work quickly to produce the electronic files that are used to print the ballots and then have them hand-proofed by each local board of elections. That normally takes about two weeks. But even if they could get the paper, they’re worried about making mistakes or producing ballots that don’t get properly counted.

“The opportunity for error is huge,” Charlson said.

Instead, elections officials are focusing their efforts on educating voters. The notices would let them know about Kamenetz’s death and how to vote for Ervin if they choose. The state board would aim to get the message to every single voter.

“Our focus is how do we educate the voters about this change?” Charlson said. “We can do that.”

The state’s explanation also did not satisfy Alec Ross’ campaign. Ervin’s Democratic rival has been urging the state to reprint the ballots and says his campaign has found printers that could do the job in time.

“The first time they were saying they can’t print it in time. Now it’s about paper,” said Daniel Ensign, a spokesman for Ross. “It seems to be changing every time.”

Baltimore Sun reporter Pamela Wood contributed to this article.

iduncan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/iduncan

