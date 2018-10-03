Virginia official apologizes for Twitter 'joke' about shooting protesters at Rep. Andy Harris' office

A county supervisor from Central Virginia has apologized for a tweet in which he joked about shooting protesters who were arrested Tuesday outside the Capitol Hill office of Baltimore County Republican Rep. Andy Harris, according to a Virginia newspaper.

"I didn't mean it to be a threat to anybody, and it was a stupid joke, and I regret it," Goochland County Supervisor Manuel Alvarez Jr. told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

According to the newspaper, the since-deleted tweet said:

"With one reload I can take 34 of them, but my guess is that one will be sufficient."

Alvarez did not immediately respond to an email from The Baltimore Sun on Wednesday.

Police arrested two marijuana legalization advocates Harris’ office. The congressman said he bruised his wrist during the encounter with the activists that he said “demonstrates the problem with political discourse today.”

Adam Eidinger, a well-known legalization advocate who helped organize the action on Capitol Hill, said the demonstrators were trying to talk to the congressman.

But the congressman’s office said in a statement that the protesters “sought to forcibly enter the office” as Harris entered through a private door, “bruising his wrist as they tried to force the door open.”

Alvarez is the county board's vice chairman. His Twitter page, which has 708 followers, describes him as a "Proud conservative Cuban-American."

"It’s a mess because we're a good county. I have great constituents," he told the Times-Dispatch. "I get along with everybody, and I represent everyone, but it was my mistake, and that's the way it is.”

