Maryland Rep. Andy Harris, other House Republicans seek investigation of Hillary Clinton and James Comey

Rep. Andy Harris is among 11 House Republicans asking Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate Hillary Clinton, former FBI Director James Comey and other former Obama administration officials for “potential violations of federal statutes” — many of which, the lawmakers allege, aided Democrats.

The request was contained in a letter that accuses Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign of disguising payments to an opposition research firm, and alleges Comey leaked classified information.

“Because we believe that those in positions of high authority should be treated the same as every other American, we want to be sure that the potential violations of law outlined below are vetted appropriately,” the letter said.

There was no immediate comment from the Justice Department.

Like Harris, a Baltimore County Republican, a number of those signing the letter are members of the House Freedom Caucus, a mostly conservative group.

Democrats have accused the GOP of trying to divert attention from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s attempts to influence the 2016 election.

This article will be updated.

