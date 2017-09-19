Prince George's joins Baltimore in competing for Amazon headquarters

Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker is pitching his home jurisdiction as the best place for Amazon to build its second headquarters, effectively pitting the D.C. area against Baltimore in the national competition to lure the tech giant and its promised 50,000 new jobs.

“We think that Prince George's County has the best opportunity to do what Amazon wants,” Baker said Tuesday.

His announcement comes four days after Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said he wanted to entice Amazon to pick Port Covington in South Baltimore, and he promised to personally lobby CEO Jeff Bezos.

Baker, a Democrat who is running for Hogan’s job, said he would seek state assistance in putting together the application for Prince George’s to win the new, 100-acre campus.

“You're not competing against Baltimore,” Baker said in an interview. “You're competing for the state to go after a project that will get national competition.

“As a state, we want to put forth the best possible option. It doesn't hurt for the state to present several options,” he said.

Amazon set off a national race two weeks ago when it invited metro areas to apply to be the Seattle-based company’s second home.

The company published a wish-list that included access to airports and major highways, a well-educated workforce, a high quality-of-life, a transit system and a big, shovel-ready spot that could accommodate a brisk construction schedule.

In return, Amazon promised 50,000 new jobs and the possibility of future expansion, a prize that launched economic development teams across the country to start touting their hometowns as the best fit.

In Maryland, Baltimore officials and later the governor coalesced around a plan to offer Amazon waterfront space in a city development that has already secured $660 million in public financing for infrastructure. Hogan called a press conference last week to announce his support for the Port Covington location, adding that the city “needed the shot in the arm more than anywhere else.”

Governor Larry Hogan says he plans lobby Jeff Bezos to bring Amazon's new headquarters to Baltimore, along with an estimated 50,000 jobs. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

The governor said he’d also help any other jurisdiction that wanted to apply. His staff did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the Prince George’s site.

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, another Democrat running for governor, initially pitched several spots in his area for Amazon. He later withdrew that idea and suggested Maryland officials focus on bringing the company to the city.

Baker emphasized that multiple applications from Maryland could only help the state’s chances. He likened it to how Prince George’s pushed two spots for a new FBI headquarters and both were among the three finalists. (The Trump administration put that project on hold.)

“In the end, this is really job creation for the entire state,” Baker said.

Baker listed attributes of Prince George’s County that he thought Amazon would find attractive, including a racially diverse workforce at a time the tech industry seeks greater diversity.

In addition to the Metro rail system, he said, Prince George’s is sandwiched between major airports in Baltimore and D.C., features an urban area with ample space to build, and is surrounded by several universities in both D.C. and Maryland, particularly the state’s flagship school.

“You can't underplay the potential of having the University of Maryland, College Park and it's innovation center there,” he said.

Development advocates in College Park pitched the area early last week as an excellent candidate for Amazon after the governor and others backed Baltimore as Maryland’s best bet.

Ken Ulman, who leads an economic development foundation associated with College Park, said in a statement last week that that the university would help produce graduates who could work for Amazon in Port Covington.

Ulman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday about backing one Maryland site over another.

