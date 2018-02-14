Disband the Baltimore Police Department? After corruption trial, Maryland official proposes it

After this week’s conclusion of a federal corruption trial that convicted two Baltimore police officers, a Maryland lawmaker floated a radical proposal: disband the Baltimore Police Department.

Del. Bilal Ali, a Baltimore Democrat, proposed the idea in a memo he sent to Mayor Catherine E. Pugh and her newly appointed police commissioner after a federal jury convicted two Baltimore detectives for their roles in one of the city’s biggest police corruption scandals. Six other officers pleaded guilty in the case.

The idea quickly generated reaction among politicians Tuesday — from one calling it “nonsense” to others saying Ali should not be dismissed.

To support his argument, Ali cited the example of Camden, N.J., which disbanded its troubled police force in 2013 and rebuilt the agency in ways that some say have led to a reduction in violent crime. Others criticize the move as a union-busting tactic to save money.

“I write today to ask that Baltimore City’s leadership seriously evaluate Camden’s approach, and begin consideration on whether to disband and reconstitute BPD from the ground up,” Ali wrote. “There is a blueprint for success, empirical data to guide us, and a light at the end of the tunnel. Our only choice now is whether we will begin to walk toward it.”

Bilal asked that Pugh and acting Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa seriously consider rebuilding the 165-year-old department whose $497 million budget accounts for nearly a fifth of the city’s $2.8 billion operating budget for fiscal year 2018.

“I am well aware of the enormity of this action, and that its scale may give you reason to pause,” Bilal wrote. But, he encouraged city officials to “engage in a conversation with the public about it.”

It is unlikely that the delegate’s letter will lead to the dissolution of the department despite a dismal three years for the agency since the 2015 riots spurred by Freddie Gray’s death from injuries suffered in policy custody. Last year alone, the Department of Justice and the agency entered into a consent decree to reform discriminatory and unconstitutional policing; 342 people were killed, a per-capita record; and federal prosecutors began revealing details of a criminal enterprise masterminded by the elite Gun Trace Task Force.

Ali is an Annapolis newcomer. He’s a 66-year-old freshman delegate who wasn’t chosen by voters. He gained his 41st District seat as a result of his appointment by the Democratic State Central Committee to replace Del. Nathaniel T. Oaks when Oaks was elevated to the Senate. Ali also does not sit on the committee that oversees criminal justice issues in the House of Delegates.

Some lawmakers quickly dismissed Ali’s proposal.

“That’s nonsense,” said Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller. “You can’t throw out the good with the bad.”

Other city lawmakers — including Oaks, Sen. Joan Carter Conway and Del. Cheryl Glenn — said they support De Sousa and Pugh to enforce reforms.

“I completely support the new commissioner and I’m excited we finally have someone who grew up through the ranks,” said Glenn, who chairs the Legislative Black Caucus.

Conway questioned Ali’s understanding of the police department, which is a state agency whose commissioner is hired by the mayor. Nearly all of the department’s budget is funded by the city. Conway said she opposes Ali’s idea but is willing to discuss solutions.

“I think Delegate Ali may have some issues like most of us do, but that is definitely not the answer,” Conway said.

Other city lawmakers were not as dismissive.

Lester Davis, spokesman for City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young, said the concept is worth discussion given the corruption exposed at the recent trial.

“It’s something people will need to consider carefully,” Davis said. “Given what has come out of the trial, it’s not something that can be easily dismissed.”

Sen. Bill Ferguson said, “I don’t think anything is off the table.”

“We have to be thoughtful and practical in our approach because community safety is the single most important function of government,” the Baltimore Democrat said. “There’s no way we can go back to business as usual.”

Ali’s idea is based on Camden, N.J., the once crime-plagued city of 75,000 across the Delaware River from Philadelphia. In 2012, the city’s 67 homicides put it fifth in the nation in per-capita killings.

The following year, facing a budget crisis and pressure from New Jersey officials, the city disbanded its police force and rebuilt it with a new name: the Camden County Police Department. The new entity offered lower pay but was able to pick city officers it wanted to retain. The department also transformed its crime-fighting strategy to focus on “community policing.”

Lou Cappelli, the Camden County elected official who led the effort to rebuild the department, said the 400-officer force has focused on putting more officers on the streets and has required them to go door-to-door to introduce themselves, walk beats and ride bicycles. Former President Obama in 2015 called the shift a national model.

“Residents used to be afraid of the police, they didn’t trust the police,” Cappelli told The Sun. “That has changed dramatically.”

Homicides declined by 60 percent from 2013 through last year. And total violent crime declined by a quarter during that same period.

“Their experience since then has been terrific — much better relations with the community, crime is down, homicides are down,” said Gary Cordner, a criminal justice professor at Kutztown University in Pennsylvania.

But Cordner said he’s not aware of any other communities that have followed Camden’s lead. He noted that Camden also was on the brink of financial collapse and was under pressure from the state to take action.

Camden is also much smaller than Baltimore, he said. Its use of a county force was made easier by the fact the city is part of Camden County.

Cordner noted that disbanding the Camden force was seen as a form of “union-busting” — something that would guarantee opposition from police labor groups in Maryland.

Eugene O’Donnell, a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, said there is no proof that crime in Camden declined as a result of disbanding the police department. He said the move was a way to eliminate a dysfunctional department and shift it to a cheaper model by firing officers and then rehiring them at a lower salary.

Maria Haberfeld, another John Jay College professor, said the best way forward for Baltimore “is about creating new standards and adhering to them.”