Aid-in-dying advocates rally in Annapolis

More than 100 advocates for an aid in dying bill rallied in Annapolis Wednesday and predicted the shift in opposition by the state's medical association would help secure passage this year.

The bill, also called "death with dignity," would allow some terminally ill patients end their lives with medication.

Several states, plus the District of Columbia, have recently joined a handful of jurisdictions that legalized the practice.

Efforts to pass a law In Maryland failed for the past two years. It was opposed by some religious groups and some advocates for the disabled community, as well as the state's medical association, MedChi.

MedChi decided last fall to withdraw its opposition and be "neutral" on the issue.

Del. Shane Pendergrass, a Howard County Democrat and lead sponsor of the bill, said lawmakers often take time to consider big policy changes and she was confident more progress would be made in the bill's third year.

