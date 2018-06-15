Inspector General report says FBI agent called Martin O'Malley a 'douche'

Across the political spectrum, politicians – Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders, Paul Ryan – were excoriated by a pair of FBI agents whose texts were disclosed in a report on the FBI’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

Former Maryland governor and Baltimore Mayor Martin O’Malley – a 2016 presidential candidate – did not escape the agents’ wrath.

“And Martin O’Malley’s a douche,” says one of the messages on Oct. 14, 2015.

It’s not clear which of the agents – Lisa Page or Peter Strzok, who were involved in a romantic relationship — made the assessment of O’Malley, who dropped out of the race in early 2016. Some of the listed or excerpted texts aren’t attached to a particular author.

The reference appears as a footnote on page 398 of the report by Justice Department Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz into FBI actions during the presidential election.

While Page and Strzok ripped Trump before his November election victory, the pair “told us that these additional text messages were relevant because they reflected that Trump was not singled out by them for criticism or criticized for partisan reasons,” says the report.

One of the agents said of House Speaker Paul Ryan: “And I hope Paul Ryan fails and crashes in a blaze of Glory.”

Strzok called Sanders, also a presidential candidate, “an idiot like Trump. Figure they cancel each other out.”

