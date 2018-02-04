Baltimore County's Del. Dan Morhaim announces he's retiring from the General Assembly

Del. Dan Morhaim announced in a Facebook post early Sunday that he will retire at the end of his term next year after 24 years in the Maryland General Assembly.

“My wife Shelley and I determined 4 years ago that this would be my last term in the House of Delegates, and we are staying with that decision,” he said in the post.

Morhaim is the longest-serving physician in the General Assembly, and legislation he introduced over the years reflected his occupation, including bills to increase addiction treatment and bring medicinal marijuana to the state.

The House of Delegates reprimanded Morhaim, who represents the Owings Mills area, last year because he advocated for policies that benefit medical marijuana companies without fully disclosing that he was a paid consultant for one.

The punishment by Joint Committee on Legislative Ethics did not affect his seat, and Morhaim said at the time that he did not break the letter of law but that his conduct was "improper." He also called scrutiny of his conduct a “circus.”

"I accepted the committee's decision in order to put this matter behind us," Morhaim said at the time. "I did things that reflected badly on the House, but they were not violations of the law, which is what the ethics report said. I broke no law, violated no rules."

Morhaim has also introduced legislation throughout the years that had to do with the environment, government and economic reform and consumer protection.

In his Facebook post, Morhaim said he has written one book and many articles and that “more are coming.”

He thanked constituents for the honor of representing him.

“I have worked each day to serve our region and state,” he said. “My commitment to social change continues, and I will be pursuing new opportunities to make a difference in the fields of healthcare and the environment.”

He said his bills were sometimes met with skepticism.

“I never saw my job as a Delegate to be ‘go-along, get along,’” he wrote. “I endeavored to shake things up, even as I accepted political risk and retribution. There were battles along the way, but at the same time I worked closely with my colleagues in a bi-partisan manner, always focusing on issues instead of party or ideology. I am proud that virtually all the legislation I’ve passed earned support from across the political spectrum.”

This story will be updated.

