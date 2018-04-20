What they're saying about jail sentence of Dallas Dance, former Baltimore County schools superintendent

Former Baltimore County schools Superintendent Dallas Dance will spend six months in a county jail, a judge ruled Friday.

Dance was sentenced to five years, with all but six months suspended, for four counts of perjury for failing to disclose income for part time consulting work, including payments from a company he helped win a no-bid contract with the school system. He also received two years probation and must serve 700 hours of community service.

Here’s how local public figures are reacting to Dance’s sentencing. This story will be updated as more people weigh in.

It sends a message to people who don't play by the rules. I'm glad to see that there was a penalty for what he did. Del. Kathy Szeliga

Del. Kathy Szeliga of Baltimore County, a Republican and the House Minority Whip, said ethics, especially at the highest level of an educational system, are important. "Public education is big business, and people should realize that,” Szeliga said. “There's a lot of money in public education."

Is six months an adequate sentence? I don't know. He broke the public trust ... which is going to harm the school system for many years to come. Del. Stephen W. Lafferty

Del. Stephen W. Lafferty, a Democrat who chairs the Baltimore County delegation, said Dallas Dance has fostered distrust for the school system and has made it more difficult for Superintendant Verletta White to take over. Lafferty said it’s appropriate for Dance to serve jail time, and that he was glad there was a community service component. "This man who created a charismatic look for the future of schools was bilking everybody,” Lafferty said. “He made it seem like he was doing this in the best interest for the school system. He really misled all of us."

One person’s actions, no matter how abhorrent, do not define our school system. Julie C. Henn

“Our teachers are our children’s real role models and I am grateful that we have some of the best in Baltimore County,” said Julie C. Henn, Baltimore County Board of Education member-at-large. “They are the ones who have continued and who will continue to move us forward."

You can't just let people walk. Del. Robin L. Grammer, Jr.

Del. Robin L. Grammer, Jr., a Republican from Baltimore County, sponsored two bills in the wake of the Dance scandal. One that would have required an external audit of the school system failed, but another bill passed and will require Baltimore County School Board members to take roll call votes and post the results online. "If we're going to live in a just society, justice has to be served, even to people well connected to politically powerful people,” he said. “We saw that in action here today."

To the extent that the job is now more difficult because of the 'cloud' caused by the former superintendent’s actions, I am saddened. Ed Gilliss