Trump, GOP outline proposal to lower, simplify taxes

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans on Wednesday outlined a sweeping tax proposal to reduce corporate taxes and simplify the code for individuals, but the plan met with swift resistance from Democrats in Maryland and elsewhere and faced an uncertain path forward on Capitol Hill.

With the repeal of Obamacare once again stalled in Congress, the Trump administration and GOP lawmakers — eager for a legislative victory by the end of the president’s first year — want to move quickly on what would be the most significant overhaul of the nation’s tax code since 1986.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” Trump said during a speech Wednesday in Indianapolis. “Tax reform has not historically been a partisan issue and it does not have to be partisan issue today.”

The plan would collapse the number of personal tax brackets from seven to three, nearly double the standard deduction to $12,000 for individuals and $24,000 for families and reduce the top corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent.

Individual tax rates would be 12 percent, 25 percent and 35 percent — and the plan recommends a surcharge for the very wealthy. But it doesn't set the income levels at which the rates would apply, so it's unclear just how much of a tax change there might be for a typical family, and whether its taxes would be reduced.

Trump said Wednesday he expects “numerous Democrats to come aboard” but Democratic lawmakers in Maryland and elsewhere swiftly blasted the proposal, which was crafted entirely by Republican lawmakers and the White House. Some said it would benefit the wealthiest Americans and others said it would grow the very budget deficits the GOP has complained about for decades.

“President Obama...oversaw 75 straight months of job growth, yet President Trump is now proposing to squander the gains he inherited on a new tax cut that would overwhelmingly benefit the richest individuals and corporations in our country — just like him and the Trump Organization,” Democrat Rep. Elijah E. Cummings of Baltimore said.

Rep. Steny Hoyer, the Southern Maryland lawmaker and No. 2 Democrat in the House, described the proposal as “a textbook example of how not to do tax reform.”

But Republican Rep. Andy Harris, a Baltimore County lawmaker and a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, is enthusiastic. Despite lingering questions about how conservatives will react to some provisions of the nascent plan, Harris said the measure would “will bring good-paying jobs back to the United States” and would ultimately pay for itself.

“The tax plan will restore job growth to the American economy that suffered under the Obama administration — job growth that will result in increased revenue and decrease our budget deficits,” Harris said.

Several of Maryland’s largest and best known companies — including Under Armour, McCormick & Company and T. Rowe Price — either declined to comment or did not respond to a request seeking comment.

There are no details on how much the plan would cost, though back-of-the-envelope estimates by outside experts put the tax cuts in the range of $5 trillion over the next 10 years. The net cost to the federal debt would be far less — probably in the range of $1.5 trillion under deal put together by Senate Budget Committee Republicans — and the real battles will come as lawmakers quarrel over which tax breaks might be eliminated to help pay the balance.

Deductions for mortgage interest and charitable giving would remain, but the plan seeks to end most other itemized deductions that can reduce how much affluent families pay. White House officials have said they want to eliminate the federal income tax deduction for local and state taxes — a provision claimed by a higher share of filers in Maryland than anywhere else in the nation.

Forty-five percent of Maryland filers took the state and local tax deduction in 2014, availing themselves of the ability to not pay federal taxes on income used to pay local taxes, according to an analysis by the Tax Policy Center.

The average amount of the deduction was $12,400.

Some Republicans have opposed eliminating that deduction. Maryland’s GOP Gov. Larry Hogan has previously said he wants to see the text of the tax bill before responding to questions about the state and local tax deduction.

A Hogan spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

The estate tax — which is paid by those with multimillion-inheritances — would be eliminated, a boon for wealthy individuals who inherit businesses, investments and real estate. Also slated for elimination is the alternative minimum tax, a supplemental tax for certain individuals, corporations and estates that enjoy exemptions lowering their income tax bills.

