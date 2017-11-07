Maryland Salvadorans, protected for now, fear they'll be Trump's next immigration target

Roxana Rodas was living in the United States 16 years ago when a series of earthquakes struck her native El Salvador.

She didn’t feel the ground shake, but the turmoil in her homeland still changed her life.

As aftershocks rocked the Central American country, President George W. Bush’s administration granted Salvadorans a short-term haven in the United States, allowing them to stay under a “temporary protected status” designation.

Now members of that community — including thousands who, like Rodas, settled in Maryland after entering the country illegally — fear the Trump administration is preparing to revoke that status next year and bring their “temporary” stay to an end.

“It’s a relief to be here, and it’s a relief I never felt in El Salvador,” Rodas, a 43-year-old mother of three in Baltimore County, told The Baltimore Sun through an interpreter. “But now, I’m very nervous and very scared.”

Nearly 437,000 foreign nationals have benefited from Temporary Protected Status, or TPS. The 27-year-old program, approved by a Democratic Congress and signed into law by Republican President George H.W. Bush, shields eligible immigrants from deportation during periods of conflict or national disaster in their home countries.

While the strife continues, immigrants are allowed to live, work and build families in the United States. Unlike asylum, TPS is intended to apply only temporarily. Those who benefit are ineligible for permanent residence or citizenship.

The Department of Homeland Security under President Donald J. Trump said Monday it would end TPS for 5,300 Nicaraguan nationals who have been living in the United States since 1998.

The decision, which requires those Nicaraguans to leave by 2019, has alarmed Salvadorans, Haitians, and others who are in the country under similar protection.

Maryland is home to the fourth-largest community of Salvadorans with TPS in the nation — some 20,000 people — according the New York-based Center for Migration Studies. Most are concentrated in Montgomery and Prince George's counties.

Nationally, about 263,000 Salvadorans have benefited since 2001 –- more than the other nine currently designated countries combined.

The program applies to foreign nationals who are living in the United States on the date the Department of Homeland Security declares TPS for their country. Immigrants who arrive after the declaration are not eligible.

Initial protection can be granted for six to 18 months and then extended indefinitely. The status is usually granted for conflict or disasters, but the Obama administration also approved TPS for immigrants from West African nations during the 2014 Ebola outbreak.

Rodas described how she felt when she received TPS: “Freedom.”

“I felt liberated to go and apply to get a driver’s license; I felt liberated to drive and I felt liberated to work,” Rodas said. “I knew that it was only something temporary, but it was a relief to have some kind of status.”

Rodas said she was a victim of domestic violence in El Salvador. She fled her ex-husband and her country just months before the earthquakes.

Asked about her journey across the border, she laughed bitterly. It was “very difficult,” she said.

Critics of TPS say the system is being abused. They ask why a decades-old earthquake or hurricane is being used to justify allowing people — many of whom came to the country illegally — to stay in the United States.

The designations for Hondurans and Nicaraguans have both been extended for nearly two decades.

“The ‘T’ in TPS stands for ‘temporary,’” said Ira Mehlman, media director for the Federation for American Immigration Reform, a Washington group that wants tighter controls on immigration. “The bottom line is there has to be some kind of finality to this.”

El Salvador, Mehlman said, “wasn’t a Garden of Eden before the earthquake. It clearly isn’t now. But that can’t be the standard.”

The TPS designation applies to Salvadorans who entered the United States before February 13, 2001. Asylum, by contrast, is granted on a case-by-case basis.

Protection for Salvadorans was last extended in 2016. At the time, President Barack Obama’s Department of Homeland Security cited “substantial … disruption of living conditions” caused by the earthquakes.

The country, the Department of Homeland Security wrote then, “remains unable, temporarily, to handle adequately the return of its nationals.”

El Salvador, a nation of 6 million wedged between Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, ranks among the world’s most violent places. A civil war from 1979 to 1992, which the United States helped to fund with billions in military aid, weakened the country’s criminal justice system, allowing gangs to proliferate.

The Obama administration extended the TPS designation for El Salvador to March 2018. Trump’s Department of Homeland Security will announce its decision in early January.

Under Bush and Obama, the department found that the impact from Hurricane Mitch in 1998 continued to complicate the return of Nicaraguans. But under Trump, the department reached a different conclusion last week, asserting those conditions “no longer exist.”

Trump promised during his campaign last year not only to crack down on illegal immigration but also to limit the number of refugees the United States would accept. He has canceled the Obama program that allowed immigrants brought to the country as children to stay and work in the United States. And he has attempted to impose a ban on the entry of people from several nations made up mostly of Muslims.

But there appears to be at least some internal debate within the administration over TPS.

While acting Homeland Security Elaine C. Duke ended the status for Nicaraguans last week, she missed a deadline for canceling the status for Hondurans, triggering an automatic six-month extension.