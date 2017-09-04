Trump unwinds protections for 'dreamers'

Following through on a campaign pledge that has nevertheless roiled hundreds of thousands of families, President Donald J. Trump's administration on Tuesday ended a program that provides protection to "dreamers" brought to the United States illegally as children.

The decision to end the Obama-era program, announced by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, drew criticism from lawmakers in both parties and appeared likely to lead to a heated debate in Congress over whether to provide similar protections through legislation later this year.

Nationally, some 800,000 young people — many of whom speak only English and have no close relatives overseas — benefit from the deferred action for childhood arrivals, or DACA, which Obama created without congressional approval in 2012.

In Maryland, there are roughly 9,000 people in the program.

“As Attorney General, it is my duty to ensure that the laws of the United States are enforced and that the constitutional order is upheld,” Sessions said. “To have a lawful system of immigration that serves the national interest, we cannot admit everyone who would like to come here — it’s just that simple.

“We firmly believe this is the responsible path,” he continued. “The compassionate thing to do is to end the lawlessness.”

Administration officials said no one benefiting from the program currently would be impacted before March 5, a window intended to give Congress time to act.

Department of Homeland Security officials said no new applications will be processed, however.

Monica Camacho Perez was one of dozens of DACA recipients from Maryland who took part in a rally near the White House on Tuesday. The 23-year-old Baltimore woman came to the country as a 7-year-old nearly two decades ago.

"I'm nervous," Perez said. "I'm just scared for my parents, for myself for my whole community."

Natahaly Uribe Robledo was 2 when she crossed the U.S. border legally with her parents, and for the past two decades has never known a home other than Maryland. Robledo remained in the country after overstaying a tourist visa, and she received DACA status in 2012 — shortly after the program was created.

Robledo, an Anne Arundel County resident, woke up on Tuesday a little less certain about her next steps.

"My whole family is here. I've been here since I was 2. I really don't know any other place. It's hard to prepare for it," said Robledo, 22, who works at an insurance agency in Baltimore.

Leaving the country, she said, "would be traveling to strange lands and to strange people."

Democrats reacted swiftly to the news Tuesday.

"It's cruel," said Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, a Baltimore Democrat. "I think it's very, very unfair, and very, very unfortunate. DACA children who I have met usually come to me with tears because America is all they've known. It's very hard to mentally prepare to let go all of all that."

Some Republicans have also questioned the move, even though they railed against President Barack Obama for approving the program unilaterally. As speculation about Trump's decision became more pronounced late last week, House Speaker Paul Ryan told a radio station in Wisconsin he didn't think Trump should end DACA.

"There are people who are in limbo. These are kids who know no other country, who were brought here by their parents and don't know another home," Ryan said. "I think we want to give people peace of mind."

