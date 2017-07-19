Trump tells NY Times he was irritated to learn Rod Rosenstein was from Baltimore

President Donald J. Trump told the New York Times that he is unhappy with Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein, telling the newspaper he was “irritated” to learn he was from Baltimore.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Times published online Wednesday, Trump said he would not have appointed Attorney General Jeff Sessions had he known Sessions would recuse himself from overseeing an investigation into his campaign’s ties with Russia. A special counsel appointed by Rosenstein is now examining the matter.

But the article said Trump also “expressed discontent” with Rosenstein, a former federal prosecutor in Baltimore and Maryland U.S. Attorney. Rosenstein was born in Philadelphia.

“When Mr. Sessions recused himself, the president said he was irritated to learn where his deputy was from,” the New York Times article said. It quoted Trump saying “There are very few Republicans in Baltimore, if any.”

Rosenstein won bipartisan support earlier this year when he was confirmed to the No. 2 spot in the U.S. Department of Justice, and has presented himself as apolitical.

The U.S. Department of Justice did not immediately respond to the comments.

