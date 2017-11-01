House committee releases Russian-linked ad depicting Freddie Gray

A social media advertisement targeted at Maryland that was paid for by an entity with ties to Moscow featured a photograph of Freddie Gray and the words "never forget," a copy released Wednesday showed.

The Facebook advertisement, released by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, included an image of Gray, as well as Michael Brown, who was shot and killed by police in Ferguson, Mo., in 2014, and Tamir Rice, shot and killed in Cleveland in 2014.

On its face, the ad betrays little about the motives behind its placement. Data released by the committee indicated it was aimed at Facebook users in Maryland, Georgia, Missouri and Virginia and was loaded more than 200,000 times.

The ad was sponsored by an account called “Black Matters.”

“Join us because we care,” the ad reads above the photographs. “Black Matters!”

Paid for in rubles, the advertisement began appearing on Facebook in July 2015, just months after the riots in Baltimore that followed Gray's death. The 25-year-old died of injuries sustained while in police custody.

The advertisement was one of several released by congressional committees Wednesday that are looking into how Russian entities used Facebook, Twitter, Google and other social networks in an effort to sow dissension within the U.S. ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

