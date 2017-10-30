Emily's List backs Rockeymoore Cummings for governor

Emily’s List, the nation’s most prominent political action committee financing women in politics, has endorsed Maya Rockeymoore Cummings in the race for the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Stephanie Schriock, president of Emily’s List, praised Rockeymoore Cummings as “a progressive trailblazer with the bold ideas and real-world experience.”

The endorsement could help Rockeymoore Cummings raise money nationally at a time when the eight contenders in the June 26 primary are seeking to establish their financial credibility in their January campaign finance reports. The Emily’s List decision shuts out the only other woman in the race, Krish Vignarajah.

Emily’s List said it chose Rockeymoore Cummings because it decided she was the best Democrat to take on Hogan and what it called his “conservative, out-of-touch agenda.” Rockeymoore Cummings, a small business owner and former congressional staffer, is the wife of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings.

“Maya grew up in a military family that stressed hard work, discipline, and service to others – the same values that drove her to lead the fight to protect and strengthen Social Security, start her own small business, and found a nonprofit dedicated to improving people's lives,” Schriock said. “Maya Rockeymoore Cummings will be a courageous leader and strong champion for healthy, thriving communities for Maryland's children and families in a state that has never before elected a woman or person of color as governor.”

The men in the race are County Executives Kevin Kamenetz of Baltimore County and Rushern L. Baker III of Prince George’s County; state Sen. Richard S. Madaleno Jr. of Montgomery County; former NAACP national president Ben Jealous; former Venable law firm managing partner Jim Shea and high-tech entrepreneur Alec Ross.

Emily’s List, founded in 1985, raises millions of dollars each election year for Democratic women who support abortion rights. One of its first wins came in Maryland in 1986 with the election of Barbara A. Mikulski to the first of her five terms in the U.S. Senate. Emily is an acronym for “Early Money is Like Yeast.”

mdresser@baltsun.com

twitter.com/michaeltdresser