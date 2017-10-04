Maryland Politics Your source of news and intelligence from the Mason-Dixon line to the Potomac
Speaker Paul Ryan to visit Eastern Shore as part of tax plan pitch

John Fritze
House Speaker Paul Ryan will visit an Eastern Shore factory Thursday as part of a tour to sell the Republican tax proposal.

Ryan will visit Dixon Valve & Coupling Co. in Chestertown, located in Rep. Andy Harris’s district. The house coupling manufacturer sells its products globally, and the company would likely benefit from the tax plan’s proposal to lower the top corporate rate to 20 percent from 35 percent.

“Our nation’s tax code has not seen major reform since 1986, and this framework will bring long-overdue financial relief to families and to small businesses that create jobs in America,” Harris said in a statement welcoming Ryan to Kent County.

In visiting Maryland, Ryan could face questions about another provision in the proposal that could have a significant impact in the state: Eliminating the state and local tax deduction. Forty-five percent of Maryland filers took that deduction in 2014, the highest percentage of filers in the country.

