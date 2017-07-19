Hogan on McCain's diagnosis: 'Cancer just picked the wrong guy to mess with!'

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan offered his “heartfelt thoughts and prayers” to Sen. John McCain and his family Wednesday night after news broke that McCain was diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain cancer.

Doctors at the Mayo Clinic said the Arizona senator and former Republican presidential nominee has glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer.

Hogan, a cancer survivor, said in a Facebook post that he knows the senator “will fight this battle with the same courage and strength that he has shown throughout his lifelong commitment to public service and selfless dedication to our nation.”

“Cancer just picked the wrong guy to mess with!” the Republican governor said.

Other Maryland political officials also shared their support for McCain on Twitter, including Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Rep. Steny Hoyer, and Martin O’Malley.