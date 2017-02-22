Ivanka Trump, SBA administrator meet with entrepreneurs in Baltimore

Ivanka Trump and the newly confirmed head of the Small Business Administration met with about a dozen business owners in Baltimore on Wednesday to discuss urban entrepreneurship, a person familiar with the meeting told The Baltimore Sun.

The meeting, which was not announced beforehand, took place at the Raymond V. Haysbert, Sr. Center for Entrepreneurship at the Greater Baltimore Urban League and included a round table discussion with entrepreneurs and Linda McMahon, who was confirmed earlier this month to lead the small business agency.

A White House spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment. A White House official, who requested anonymity, confirmed the meeting to the Associated Press.

Ivanka Trump, who does not have an official role at the White House but who often appears with her father, President Donald Trump, has been a proponent of expanding the number of women in business. The meeting was also attended by Dina Powell, an assistant to the president on economic issues.

