Hogan moves Peters out of planning role, into new job

Gov. Larry Hogan has moved one of his two Cabinet secretaries who have been serving without a salary into a paid position coordinating the state’s smart growth efforts.

Hogan spokesman Doug Mayer said Friday that Planning Secretary Wendi Peters, whose pay was cut off July 1 in a tug-of-war between the governor and the General Assembly, was reassigned as special secretary for smart growth.

Unlike the planning secretary job, Peters’ new role does not require Senate confirmation. The Senate refused to confirm Peters’ nomination to the planning role this spring amid complaints from Democratic leaders that she was unqualified and had mismanaged the department while serving as acting secretary.

Mayer said Peters would continue to attend Hogan’s Cabinet meetings in her new role.

Peters is one of two Hogan Cabinet secretaries who failed to win confirmation this year. The other, Acting Health Secretary Dennis R. Schrader, will continue to serve without pay, Mayer said.

The General Assembly included a provision in its budget cutting off the salary of any Cabinet official whom Hogan kept on after failing to win confirmation. Attorney General Brian E. Frosh issued an opinion that the cutoff was within the legislature’s power, and Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp stopped paying them.

Mayer said Peters is a cancer survivor who faces burdensome medical costs and can no longer serve without pay. He blamed Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller, Frosh and Kopp for Peters’ inability to continue in her role.

Peters and Schrader have a pending lawsuit against Kopp seeking restoration of their pay.

CAPTION Krish Vignarajah, former policy director for Michelle Obama, kicked off her gubernatorial campaign outside of her old home in Woodlawn. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun) Krish Vignarajah, former policy director for Michelle Obama, kicked off her gubernatorial campaign outside of her old home in Woodlawn. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun) CAPTION Six California beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program sued the Trump administration Monday for rescinding protections for young immigrants without legal status. (Sept. 18, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) Six California beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program sued the Trump administration Monday for rescinding protections for young immigrants without legal status. (Sept. 18, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR)

mdresser@baltsun.com

twitter.com/michaeltdresser