Hogan balks at repeal-only plan, saying it would leave millions without coverage

A bipartisan group of 11 governors, including Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, said Tuesday they oppose Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s plan to repeal the health law known as Obamacare without having a plan to replace it with something better.

“The Senate should immediately reject efforts to ‘repeal’ the current system and replace sometime later,” the group of governors, which includes five Republicans, wrote in a joint statement. “This could leave millions of Americans without coverage.

“The best next step is for both parties to come together and do what we can all agree on: Fix our unstable insurance markets,” the governors wrote.

The statement came a day after McConnell failed to secure the votes needed for his plan to repeal andreplace the Affordable Care Act, a top priority of the Trump administration. The Kentucky Republican then suggested that lawmakers proceed to a bill to repeal Obamacare -- a measure the Senate has previously approved -- and then spend more time negotiating a possible replacement.

But that idea has also met with considerable internal consternation, and appeared to collapse just hours after it was proposed. Three Republican senators said Tuesday that they did not support even bringing that idea to the Senate floor -- let alone approving it -- meaning it also lacks the votes to advance.

President Donald J. Trump, who made repealing and replacing former President Barack Obama’s health care law a central theme of his campaign, repeated the idea Tuesday that Republicans should just let the current law die. In Maryland and elsewhere, premiums have increased in the health care exchanges set up under the 2010 law -- and several insurers have pulled out of the market altogether.

Those companies have cited uncertainty emanating from Washington as a key driver for those decisions.

“I’m certainly disappointed,” Trump said at the White House. “When we finally get a chance to repeal and replace [Obamacare], they don’t take advantage of it. So that’s disappointing.

“I think we're probably in that position where we’ll let Obamacare fail. We’re not going to own it. I’m not going to own it. I can tell you the Republicans are not going to own it. We’ll let Obamacare fail and then the Democrats are going to come to us and they are going to say ‘How do we fix it, how do we fix it?’ or ‘How do we come up with a new plan?’ ”

In addition to Hogan, the letter was signed by Govs. John R. Kasich of Ohio; Steve Bullock of Montana; John Bel Edwards of Louisiana; Bill Walker of Alaska; John W. Hickenlooper of Colorado; Charles D. Baker of Massachusetts; Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania; Phil Scott of Vermont; Terry McAuliffe of Virginia; and Brian Sandoval of Nevada.

Hogan, a Republican, has taken a mostly hands-off approach on weighing into specific federal policy issues and the Trump administration generally. But his decision to sign onto the bipartisan statement Tuesday marks the second time the governor has weighed in publicly to question the direction Senate Republicans have taken on health care.

