Harris to support health care bill

Maryland’s congressional delegation is expected to split along predictable, partisan lines when the House votes Thursday on the latest version of the Republican health care plan.

Although the final vote is uncertain, Democrats have held together in opposition to the legislation. Maryland’s only Republican in Congress, Rep. Andy Harris, has repeatedly indicated he will support it.

“One hundred percent,” Harris told WBAL’s C4 show on Wednesday when asked if he would back the legislation. “Premiums are going to come down. We’re going to restore sanity to how insurance premiums are priced.”

A Harris aide told The Sun that the congressman, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, remained in support of the legislation as drafted Thursday morning.

