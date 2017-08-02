Senators press Trump administration on FBI headquarters project

A month after the Trump administration abruptly canceled a proposed new headquarters for the FBI, federal officials told a Senate committee on Wednesday that they remain committed to the project and could restart the development process by the end of the year.

In a rare display of bipartisanship, Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works complained during a hearing that they learned that the $1.6 billion project had been canceled in news reports, and they lamented that millions of dollars had been wasted on the abandoned effort.

Maryland and Virginia have been competing for years for the proposed 2.1 million-square-foot Federal Bureau of Investigation headquarters, and the 11,000 jobs expected to come with it. The General Services Administration said last month it was canceling the project because, they said, Congress had not approved enough money.

But that argument met with criticism from the senators, who repeatedly questioned whether the White House was involved with the sudden decision and demanded that the General Services Administration find some way to move forward.

"There's been a waste of taxpayer money — a significant waste of money — and we've compromised the FBI's ability to carry out its critical mission," said Sen. Ben Cardin, a Maryland Democrat and member of the committee. "That is plainly unacceptable."

Michael Gelber, acting commissioner of the General Services Administration's public buildings service, said the agency had spent about $20 million on the procurement process — most of which will not be recoverable. Gelber said Congress had fallen $882 million short of the money needed to keep the process on track.

Though lawmakers have not fully paid for the building, Congress has set aside hundreds of millions of dollars for the FBI project, which Gelber said may still be used in the future. Still, any delay in the process will make that pot of funding a target for other priorities. House Republicans have included language in a spending bill that would rescind a portion of that money.

Pressed on whether the White House was involved in halting the process, Gelber said the move was made by career officials at the General Services Administration. President Donald J. Trump has not taken a public stance on the building, though his administration did not include funding for the project in its budget this year.

Gelber told the committee the agency decided, along with the FBI, that "moving forward without full funding would put the government at risk for project cost escalations.

"It is fair to say that the cancellation of the procurement was not the desired outcome," Gelber said.

But there were some signs of hope for the project, which most observers acknowledge will eventually be needed despite the high cost. To begin with, Gelber said that “the need for the FBI to have a modern headquarters remains.” The ire at the agency’s handling of the project, meanwhile, appeared to be bipartisan.

"I have no doubt that there's a need to replace the FBI's existing headquarters," said Sen. John Barrasso, the committee's chairman and a Wyoming Republican. "The security and efficiency arguments for their case is clear, what is not clear is why the project was suddenly halted, why Congress was not notified in advance and what happens now."

Barrasso pressed the GSA and FBI officials to commit to presenting a “workable solution to the FBI’s headquarter needs” within 120 days, or by the end of November. Gelber said that he would do so.

Exactly how much work that will entail remains unclear. Gelber said the project was now "not quite at square one" but said "from a procurement standpoint, we will need to initiate a new procurement."

In 2014, GSA said the project would be built at one of three locations: Greenbelt or Landover in Maryland, or Springfield, Va.

Cardin asked whether the agency would rely on those same three sites as it moves forward with a new plan to build the headquarters. Those three locations have already undergone extensive environmental review, and they have support from local officials in Maryland and Virginia.

"I don't understand 'almost square one,'" Cardin said. "If I understand your authority, you could select a site today...where am I wrong?"

"We could, in fact, select a site, as you stated," Gelber said.

That could be a significant concession, potentially allowing the GSA to move forward more quickly than previously thought.

Virginia Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine — both Democrats — said Wednesday that they were “blindsided” by the decision.

“The explanations provided by FBI and GSA so far have been evasive, and the timing of the decision was suspect since it came 66 days after Congress gave the project a half-billion dollars,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement. “We also are concerned that a decision of $2 billion magnitude apparently was made when neither FBI nor GSA had a permanent, Senate-confirmed executive in place.”

Trump has not nominated someone to lead the General Services Administration, which oversees federal property. A GSA nominee would face difficult questions from Congress about another real estate project — the Old Post Office building in Washington — which Trump renovated into a luxury hotel last year before the election.

Democrats are eager to point out that Trump International Hotel is leasing the building from the GSA despite a clause in the contract that says no "elected official ... shall be admitted to any share or part of this lease." The GSA has said that the clause is not violated because Trump has resigned from his company.