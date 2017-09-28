Facebook ad targeting Baltimore likely part of an effort to sow division

A social media advertisement targeted at Baltimore in the months following the 2015 riots was likely part of a broader effort by Russia to sow discontent and deepen racial tension, cyber security experts said Thursday.

The Facebook ad, which referenced the Black Lives Matter movement and was also aimed at users in Ferguson, Mo., came to light this week as the social network prepares to turn 3,000 Russian-bought ads over to congressional investigators.

Though little is known about the contents of the ad, it was placed at a time when Baltimore remained in the national spotlight following the death of 25-year-old Freddie Gray.

Months earlier, a cyber firm warned of increased social media traffic about Baltimore from accounts in Russia and China.

“Having social unrest in a country is absolutely a goal of an adversary or an intelligence agency,” said James Norton, a cyber security consultant and former deputy secretary at the Department of Homeland Security. “Ads like that could cause a disruption.”

The Baltimore Sun confirmed the existence of the ad, purchased by the Russian-based Internet Research Agency, but has not reviewed it. Several political operatives in Maryland who closely monitor social media advertising said they do not remember seeing an unusual advertisement referencing Black Lives Matter at the time.

CNN, which first reported the ad, cited unnamed sources who described it as appearing to support Black Lives Matter but said it also could be seen as portraying the group as threatening to some residents.

That description is consistent with how Facebook has broadly described the ads. In a statement this month, the company said the majority of ads it is turning over to investigators did not focus on a specific candidate in last year’s election but rather “on amplifying divisive social and political messages across the ideological spectrum — touching on topics from LGBT matters to race issues to immigration to gun rights.”

Facebook has declined multiple requests for comment from The Baltimore Sun.

What is clear is that the ad was placed at a time of unusual social media activity directed at a city still reeling from the riots. Days after the unrest, the Federal Hill-based cyber security firm ZeroFox documented a flurry of accounts posing as Baltimoreans that, in fact, were created in Russia, China and India.

Postings from those accounts appeared designed to deepen the divides exposed during the riots.

“I just killed a pig,” one Twitter user wrote alongside a photograph of a bloodied police officer who, it turns out, was from South America. Another tweet, from an account impersonating Baltimore police, used a racial slur.

ZeroFox, which did not respond to a request for comment Thursday, identified nearly 100 accounts impersonating police as well as city and state officials.

“It seems increasingly likely that their pattern of operation is to find things that were going on that were organically and legitimately divisive” and exploit them, said Dave Troy, the CEO of Baltimore-based 410 Labs. “This was an effort to sort of destabilize and sow discord within American society more broadly.”

