Delaney announces campaign for president, becomes first to challenge Trump

Rep. John Delaney, a former Potomac businessman who has cultivated a reputation for bipartisanship during three terms in Congress, announced Friday he will run for the Democratic nomination for president — becoming the first candidate to challenge President Donald J. Trump.

The centrist Democrat, little known outside of his home district and relatively new to politics, will face a steep climb in building a credible national campaign. His departure from Maryland, meanwhile, could fundamentally alter the landscape in next year’s governor’s race and the state’s most competitive congressional district.

One of the only members of Congress to have run a publicly traded company, Delaney’s presidential campaign appears to be centered on an economic message that the nation is poised to rebound if Washington embraces a “new economy” that is more technological, entrepreneurial and forward looking.

“There have been moments in history where big ideas have really changed things and I think I have some big ideas,” Delaney, 54, said in an interview with The Baltimore Sun. “I think I have something to say.”

Delaney’s decision comes just two years after another Marylander, former Gov. Martin O’Malley, launched an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic nomination. O’Malley faced many of the same challenges that could confront Delaney: He was virtually unknown on the national stage, and he was seeking to appeal to the party’s liberal base after spending much of his time in office as a centrist and Clinton ally.

The congressman, who announced his campaign in a Washington Post op-ed on Friday, said he knows the race will be a challenge, and said that is part of the reason he is starting the work now, three years before the Iowa caucuses.

“I know what I’m getting into,” Delaney said. “I want to do all the hard work to earn people’s trust, to listen to them and I feel like as I run this campaign over the next couple of years people will get to know me.”

Because he’s a multimillionaire who has invested significant money in his own political career, Delaney’s decision not to run for governor next year will ease the path for other candidates, including incumbent Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. By not seeking reelection in the 6th Congressional District, he will create a political free-for-all and give Republicans their best opportunity in years to pick up a seat in the state’s congressional delegation.

Delaney barely won his 2014 reelection, beating Republican Dan Bongino by less than 2 points in that year’s midterm.

Several Democratic candidates have already started to raise money for the possibility of the rare open House seat in Maryland, and at least one Republican – national security consultant Amie Hoeber – has said she is eying another run for the district.

A member of the Financial Services Committee, Delaney has built reputation as a centrist – though he said Friday he rejects the label and considers himself a “progressive” who seeks bipartisanship. His first major piece of legislation — which would allow companies to repatriate overseas holdings at a lower tax rate in order to pay for infrastructure investment — was embraced by Republicans and Democrats alike.

Yet Delaney may have to work to bridge the distance between many of his own stances and his party's turn to the left after last year's election.

The already strained relationship he has had with labor unions, for instance, was complicated further when Delaney became the only member of Maryland's congressional delegation in 2015 to support giving President Barack Obama fast-track authority for a landmark trade agreement with Pacific Rim nations.

The measure, ardently opposed by labor, was also rejected by both Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Trump. In a clear sign of displeasure for that vote, the Maryland State and D.C. AFL-CIO backed every Democratic incumbent for Congress in 2016 except for Delaney.

A video released by his campaign Friday notable calls attention to the congressman’s humble roots, growing up in New Jersey in the shadow of Giants Stadium. Delaney worked construction jobs with his late father during summers. "Son of a union electrician," a nod to his father, became a mantra for Delaney on the campaign trail in the past – and it makes an appearance in the latest video as well.

The video notably immediately starts off addressing Trump.

“The biggest problem with Trump is that he’s not focused on the future,” Delaney says in the five-minute clip. “We really have to show the American people there’s a better way.”

Delaney was also largely unknown and had never before sought office when he announced his campaign for Rep. Roscoe G. Bartlett's seat in 2011. The founder and CEO of CapitalSource, a commercial and retail bank in Chevy Chase, Delaney faced a popular state senator in the Democratic primary, Robert J. Garagiola.

Delaney's unlikely campaign picked up steam in the weeks before the 2012 primary, particularly after he won endorsements from former President Bill Clinton and The Post. A longtime supporter of both Bill and Hillary Clinton, Delaney raised campaign cash for both of their presidential campaigns.

With that support in hand, Delaney went on to win the primary and unseat Bartlett — a 10-term incumbent — in a district that had been redrawn to be more competitive for Democrats.

Delaney, who is married and has four daughters, studied biology at Columbia University. He gave up on a career in medicine to follow roommates to Georgetown Law, where he met his wife. April Delaney is the Washington director of Common Sense Media.

Delaney bought a small health care company after graduating, retooled its operations, and sold it for a profit. In 1993, he co-founded HealthCare Financial Partners, a company that lent money to nursing homes and doctors. He took it public three years later, becoming the youngest CEO in the history of the New York Stock Exchange at age 32.