Board to vote on $68 million in state budget cuts

The Board of Public Works is scheduled to vote Wednesday on $68 million in budget cuts proposed by Gov. Larry Hogan in what is billed as an effort to get ahead of the state’s revenue problems.

Hogan, a Republican, will need to win the vote of at least one of the two Democrats on the board, Comptroller Peter Franchot and Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp. Franchot has been a reliable ally of Hogan’s on fiscal decisions. The Maryland Constitution gives the board the power to make cuts between General Assembly sessions at the suggestion of the governor.

The administration’s proposed cuts amount to less than 0.2 percent of the state’s $43.5 billion budget. They include reductions in aid to some local governments, to colleges and to the juvenile justice system. Thirty vacant higher education jobs would be eliminated.

Maryland faces a potential shortfall of $742 million for the budget year that begins July 2018. Budget Secretary David R. Brinkley said last week that the administration wants to get a jump on dealing with that problem.

State fiscal officials are expected to get their next snapshot of Maryland’s finances Sept. 20 when the Board of Revenue Estimates gives its next report on tax collections. That forecast sets the stage for the budget decisions the General Assembly and Hogan will face when lawmakers return to Annapolis in January.

Many of the cuts are routine budget actions such as holding off on filling vacant positions in state agencies.

As a percentage, the largest proposed reduction is a 3.6 percent cut in the local aid known as disparity grants, which benefit the state's less-wealthy jurisdictions. Hogan wants to cut $6 million from that $166 million program — $1 million of which would come from Baltimore.

