Appeals court rules that Peace Cross in Bladensburg violates the Constitution

A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that a 40-foot, cross-shaped war memorial in Maryland is unconstitutional because it “excessively entangles” the government with religion.

A divided 4th Circuit Court of Appeals found that the Bladensburg World War I Veterans Memorial — known locally as the Peace Cross — “aggrandizes the Latin cross” to the point that a casual observer would conclude that the government entity that owns it is endorsing Christianity.

“The monument here has the primary effect of endorsing religion,” the court wrote.

“The Latin cross is the core symbol of Christianity,” the court continued. “And here, it is 40 feet tall; prominently displayed in the center of one of the busiest intersections in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and maintained with thousands of dollars in government funds.”

The 2-1 decision reverses a district court ruling in 2015 that found the purpose of the cross is not primarily religious. U.S. District Judge Deborah K. Chasanow wrote at the time that the monument's original intent was not religious, and note that it has been used almost exclusively for the purpose of celebrating federal holidays.

Erected in 1925, the cross honors 49 Prince George’s County residents who died in World War I. The structure stands at the intersection of Route 450 and Alternate U.S. 1.

The ruling Wednesday was a victory for the American Humanist Association, a Washington-based group that describes its mission as bringing about "a progressive society where being 'good without a god' is an accepted way of life" and strengthening secular influence in government.

Monica Miller, an attorney with the group, said in a statement that the “court correctly ruled that the cross unconstitutionally endorses Christianity and favors Christians to the exclusion of all other religious Americans.”

But the decision marked a setback for the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission — which owns the site and has spent $117,000 to maintain and repair the Memorial — and the American Legion.

The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The American Legion is represented by the Liberty Institute, a legal group based outside Dallas that says its mission is "to defend and restore religious liberty across America — in our schools, for our churches, in the military, and throughout the public arena."

Jeremy Dys, an attorney with First Liberty Institute called the decision discouraging. Asked whether the group will file an appeal, Dys said attorneys are reviewing the case and that all options are being considered.

“I think it’s very discouraging for the thousands of veterans across the country who have basically been told their war memorials are suspect if any religious imagery appears near them,” Dys said. “I think it’s important that we honor veterans the way that veterans choose to honor themselves.”

The opinion was written by Judge Stephanie D. Thacker and joined by Judge James A. Wynn Jr.

Throughout the course of the case, supporters of the monument have questioned the impact on other memorial sites, including Arlington National Cemetery. Crosses are a common site on headstones and elsewhere at the cemetery. A 24-foot granite cross, the Canadian Cross of Sacrifice, is positioned near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, for instance.

The court dismissed that argument in its decision.

“The crosses there are much smaller than the 40-foot tall monolith at issue here,” the court wrote. “And, significantly, Arlington National Cemetery displays diverse religious symbols, both as monuments and on individual headstones.”

But in his dissent, Chief Judge Roger L. Gregory questioned the legal significance of the cross’s size.

“In the majority’s view, the memorial is unconstitutional based predominantly on the size of the cross, and neither its secular features nor history could overcome the presumption,” Gregory wrote. “But such a conclusion is contrary to our constitutional directive.”

