Trump says Rep. Elijah Cummings failed to meet with him

President Donald Trump said during a freewheeling press conference on Thursday that Rep. Elijah E. Cummings begged off a long-anticipated meeting at the White House, suggesting the Baltimore Democrat was advised such a meeting was bad politics.

The accusation came as Trump was asked whether he would seek input from the Congressional Black Caucus on his agenda to address crime, education and other issues in cities.

Cummings "was all excited and then he said, 'Oh, I can't move, it might be bad for me politically. I can't have that meeting,'" Trump said.

"I was all set to have that meeting. We called him and called him. Very nice guy," Trump said of Cummings.

"He wanted it, but we called, called, called, called. They can't make a meeting with him. Every day I walk in I say, 'I would like to meet with him, because I do want to solve the problem.' But he probably was told by [Sen. Chuck] Schumer [of New York] or somebody like that -- some other lightweight -- he was probably told, 'Don't meet with Trump. It's bad politics.' And that’s part of the problem with this country."

Cummings did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cummings had been set to meet with Trump regarding the price of prescription drugs -- and issue the Democrat has repeatedly said he believes he can work with Trump on.