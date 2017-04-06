Sen. Ben Cardin reacts to strike on Syria

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin said Thursday night that the U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base sends a "clear signal that the United States will stand up for internationally accepted norms and rules against the use of chemical weapons." However the Maryland Democrat emphasized that Congress needs to be consulted if the Trump administration were to take stronger military action.

"It is the President's responsibility to inform the legislative branch and the American people about his larger policy in Syria, as well as the legal basis for this action and any additional military activities in that country," Cardin, a ranking member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, said in a statement.

Cardin said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad should be "held accountable for his actions."

"The United States must lead the international community in a negotiated settlement that ends this war and facilitates Assad's removal. This can only be done through a political process, not a military campaign," Cardin said.