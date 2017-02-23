Rep. Andy Harris to hold a town hall meeting next month

Rep. Andy Harris, who has been under pressure from constituents concerned about the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, said Thursday he will hold a town hall meeting with voters at the end of March.

Harris has come under fire from some constituents for holding tele-town halls instead of an in-person meeting as Republicans across the country have faced pointed questions about the Obamacare repeal at similar gatherings. Earlier this month, Harris said he would hold an in-person meeting once Republicans unveiled a replacement plan.

In a statement Thursday, Harris said he plans to hold a "brick-and-mortar" town hall in Easton on March 31 because, he said, a replacement "should be available by the end of March." Republican leaders have presented an outline of a plan, but it's not clear they are close to a bill that it could pass their chamber, let alone the Senate.

Former House Speaker John Boehner on Thursday predicted a full repeal of Obamacare wouldn't happen, calling it "happy talk."

Harris' announcement said the time and location of the in-person meeting had not yet been set.

Harris, who repeatedly discussed his opposition to the health care law in four elections in the heavily-Republican 1st Congressional District. also announced two more tele-town halls. The first will take place on Monday at 5:30 p.m. and a second will occur Tuesday before President Trump addresses a joint session of Congress.

The announcement did not provide dial-in information for those meetings.

"It's important to me that we have the proposed plan details in hand to share with attendees of the brick-and-mortar town hall so that I can answer their specific questions at the town hall, rather than offer only speculation, which is all we have at this time,” Harris said in a statement.

The announcement Thursday came days after more than 200 people attended a town hall-style meeting at Harford Community College to discuss the health law. That meeting was organized Citizens for Health Care, a Harford County group that has been pressuring Harris for a meeting.

Harris, an anesthesiologist, has frequently hosted both tele-town halls and in-person meetings since his first year in Congress. Aides said he has held more than 60 brick-and-mortar town halls and dozens of tele-town halls since 2011.