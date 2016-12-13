Ray Lewis meets with Donald Trump

Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis met Tuesday with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss urban development and a program that helps young people caught up in gangs.

"Urban development and job creation are everything," Lewis told reporters after the meeting. "What we believe with the Trump administration is if we can combine these two powers of coming together -- forget black or white. Black or white is irrelevant. The bottom line is job creation and economic development in these urban areas to change the whole scheme of what our kids see."

Lewis was spotted earlier Tuesday entering the lobby of Trump Tower in New York a few minutes after Cleveland Browns football great Jim Brown and Darrell Scott, a Cleveland pastor. Scott told reporters that they planned to discuss efforts to help young people caught up in gang violence.

After the meeting, Lewis also told reporters that he believed retired Johns Hopkins neurosurgeon Ben Carson is a good choice to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Trump announced last week that he intended to nominate Carson for that job next year.

"He's wide open to really helping us change what hasn't been changed," Lewis said.

A Trump transition spokesman did not respond to requests for additional information about the meeting.

Earlier this year Lewis launched launched Baltimore 1000, a jobs and business development among small and minority-owned businesses.