Pugh to explore removing Confederate monuments in Baltimore

After New Orleans tore down Confederate monuments in its city, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh says she is considering doing the same thing here.

“The city does want to remove these,” Pugh told The Baltimore Sun. “We will take a closer look at how we go about following in the footsteps of New Orleans.”

Before former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake left office last year, she added signs in front of four Confederate monuments in Baltimore. The signs said, in part, that the monuments were “part of a propaganda campaign of national pro-Confederate organizations to perpetuate the beliefs of white supremacy, falsify history and support segregation and racial intimidation.”

But Rawlings-Blake stopped short of removing the monuments, citing costs and logistical concerns, and left a final decision up to Pugh, who took office in December.

Up until now, Pugh said she’s been focused on implementing police reforms mandated by a Department of Justice consent decree and finding more funds for the school system. She said she’s now turning her attention to other issues, such as the monuments.

“You name it, we’ve tackled it. This is another one of those things that we will tackle as well,” Pugh said. “New Orleans has taken on this issue. It costs about $200,000 a statute to tear them down. … Maybe we can auction them?”

A commission appointed by Rawlings-Blake to study the monuments recommended in January 2015 that two be removed.

The statues reviewed by the commission included the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument on Mount Royal Avenue, the Confederate Women's Monument on West University Parkway, the Roger B. Taney Monument on Mount Vernon Place, and the Robert E. Lee and Thomas. J. "Stonewall" Jackson Monument in the Wyman Park Dell.

The commission recommended getting rid of the monuments of Taney, and Lee and Jackson. It recommended adding signs to the two others.

The commission also suggested the Lee and Jackson statue be offered to the National Park Service to place in Chancellorsville, Va., where the two Confederate generals last met in 1863.

The commission called for the Taney statue to be discarded. Taney, the Marylander who served as the fifth chief justice of the United States, wrote the notorious Dred Scott decision, which declared that African-Americans could not be U.S. citizens.

The commission noted that about 65,000 Marylanders fought for the Union while 22,000 fought for the Confederacy, yet Baltimore has just one public monument to the Union.

Rawlings-Blake created the commission in June 2015 amid a national discussion about symbols of the nation's racist history.

The discussion was provoked by the shooting deaths of nine African-Americans in a historically black South Carolina church by a white man who had posted photographs of himself with the Confederate battle flag.

Dylann Roof has been convicted of the murders and sentenced to death.

In Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan stopped the state from issuing license plates with the image of the Confederate battle flag. Baltimore County officials moved to change the name of Robert E. Lee Park to Lake Roland Park.

In New Orleans, workers removed statues to Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee, Pierre Gustave Toutant Beauregard and the Battle of Liberty Place.

"We have not erased history,” Mayor Mitch Landrieu said during a recent speech. “We are becoming part of the city's history by righting the wrong image these monuments represent and crafting a better, more complete future for all our children and for future generations.”

lbroadwater@baltsun.com

Twitter.com/lukebroadwater