Hopkins' Paul Rothman meets with Donald Trump

Dr. Paul B. Rothman, the CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine, met with President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday along with other medical leaders to discuss reform efforts at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

A senior transition official said Trump is considering a public-private option that would allow veterans to seek care from private hospitals.

"It's one of the options on the table," the official said. "Definitely an option on the table [is] to have a system where, potentially, vets can choose."

Rothman was joined by Dr. John Noseworthy, president and CEO of the Mayo Clinic; Cleveland Clinic CEO Delos "Toby" Cosgrove and Boston-based Partners HealthCare chief David Torchiana.

The meeting was held at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., where Trump is spending the holidays.

"I am thankful and encouraged by the president-elect's interest in meeting with leaders from several of the country's health care and research institutions," Rothman said in a statement.

"I believe Mr. Trump's interest reflects his recognition of the critical importance of health care and biomedical research to the country," he added.

In a statement, the Mayo Clinic said Noseworthy accepted the invitation from Trump to "share his perspective on the future of health care delivery, research and excellence."

Neither statement offered details about the conversation.