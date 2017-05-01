Federal spending deal includes money for FBI headquarters

A $1 trillion spending bill unveiled Monday that will keep the federal government running through September includes $523 million for the proposed FBI headquarters project, two Maryland Democrats said.

The General Services Administration put the project on hold in late March citing a lack of funding. The agency, which ultimately needs $1.4 billion more for the building, did not immediately respond to questions about whether the figure included in the legislation is enough to re-start the process.

At stake is a project that could have enormous economic impact on Prince George's County and the state, assuming it is built in Maryland. With 11,000 employees, the FBI would become one of the state's largest employers. Maryland and Virginia are competing for the project, and the GSA was scheduled to a name a site in March.

Reps. Steny Hoyer of Southern Maryland, the No. 2 Democrat in the House, and Anthony Brown of Prince George’s County, released a statement Monday calling the proposed funding a “significant step forward to continuing the project” but acknowledging disappointment that the project was not fully funded.

“Prince George’s County remains the best choice for the FBI, and we are committed to ensuring the project receives the funding needed to get it done,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement. “We urge the General Services Administration to make a site decision and begin building the new, consolidated headquarters.”

In another provision that will implications for Maryland, the agreement includes an additional $2 billion for the Bethesda-based National Institutes of Health. Johns Hopkins University and the University of Maryland are both major beneficiaries of that research funding.

A leading justification offered by supporters of a new building is that the FBI's current headquarters, the J. Edgar Hoover Building in downtown Washington, cannot accommodate all the agency's employees. The headquarters workforce is scattered among about two dozen annex buildings in the Washington region.

Opened in 1975, the Hoover building needs an estimated $80.5 million in repairs and upgrades. Parts of the building have been covered in netting to prevent falling chunks of concrete from hitting the sidewalk.

Through leadership changes and fights over spending, the GSA has been inching forward on the development, narrowing down the number of sites and collecting public input. In 2014, the agency said the project would be built at one of three locations: Greenbelt or Landover in Maryland, or Springfield, Va.