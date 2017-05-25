Rep. Cummings undergoes heart surgery

Baltimore Rep. Elijah E. Cummings underwent heart surgery on Wednesday and is expected to remain in the hospital for several days, his office said on Thursday.

Cummings, who represents the state's 7th Congressional District, was being treated at Johns Hopkins Hospital after what aides described as a minimally invasive procedure called trans arterial aortic valve replacement, used to correct the narrowing of the aortic valve.

"The congressman will remain in the hospital for a few days and will return to his normal schedule thereafter," a statement from his office said.

A spokeswoman said the surgery was previously scheduled. The House is set to leave Washington for the Memorial Day recess next week.

Cummings, 66, the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, was first elected to the district in 1996. An attorney and former Maryland state lawmaker, Cummings has become an outspoken critic of the Trump administration and has been calling for more aggressive investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russian attempts to disrupt last year's election.